Your car looks clean, but what is hiding between the seats?

Car interiors have plenty of places where dust and crumbs can settle, particularly around air vents, seat rails and narrow storage compartments. The ALLESM cordless handheld vacuum is designed for these smaller cleaning jobs, combining vacuuming and blowing functions in one portable device. According to its published retail specifications, it features a 120W brushless motor, a 230ml dust container and two detachable batteries offering a claimed combined runtime of up to 55 minutes. Its 20-piece brush kit makes it particularly relevant for drivers who want to clean detailed interior surfaces between professional car washes. The cordless design also allows cleaning without access to a nearby power socket.