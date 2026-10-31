The small car gadget that could save UAE drivers a petrol station trip

A tyre can look perfectly normal while carrying less air than its manufacturer recommends. According to Michelin, tyres naturally lose some pressure over time, while changes in temperature can alter the reading on a pressure gauge. This matters in the UAE, where summer heat and long highway journeys make regular tyre checks a sensible driving habit. A portable tyre inflator offers a convenient solution. Small enough to keep in the boot, it lets motorists check and adjust tyre pressure before setting off, without making a separate stop at a petrol station

Why tyre pressure matters in the UAE

Tyre pressure influences how a vehicle handles, how evenly its tyres wear and how efficiently it uses fuel. Underinflation increases rolling resistance and can accelerate wear, while excessive pressure can affect the tyre's contact with the road.

Temperature complicates matters. As air warms, its pressure rises. After a journey on Sheikh Zayed Road, for example, a tyre may show a higher reading than it did before departure. Michelin advises checking tyres when cold, preferably before driving or after the vehicle has been parked for at least two hours. Drivers should not release air simply because a warm tyre shows a higher reading.

The recommended pressure is usually printed on a label inside the driver's door or specified in the vehicle handbook. It should not be confused with the maximum pressure printed on the tyre itself.