Is the ECOVACS WINBOT MINI the window-cleaning shortcut UAE homes have been waiting for?

Dust settles quickly on windows in the UAE, particularly in apartments with large glass panels and villas exposed to outdoor conditions. The ECOVACS WINBOT MINI promises to make regular cleaning less demanding by taking over the wiping process, using ultrasonic water spraying and intelligent navigation to move across glass automatically. For households with several accessible windows, it is a useful way to reduce repetitive cleaning, especially on smaller panes that larger robots struggle to accommodate. But it does not eliminate preparation, supervision or the occasional manual touch-up. Its value depends on your window layout and how frequently you clean.