Apple unveils new iPad mini with OLED: Is it worth upgrading?

Bigger screen, faster chip and water resistance, but a higher UAE price
Dubai: Apple has unveiled a new iPad mini with a bigger, brighter screen, a faster processor and water resistance, bringing some of the biggest changes to its smallest tablet in years.
Announced on October 26, the new iPad mini replaces the 2024 model, which came with an 8.3-inch screen and Apple's A17 Pro chip.
But how much better is the new version, and should existing iPad mini owners consider upgrading?
Here are six key differences.
The biggest upgrade is the display.
The 2024 iPad mini has an 8.3-inch LCD screen, while the new model features a slightly larger 8.5-inch OLED display.
OLED technology produces deeper blacks, richer colours and better contrast, making movies, photographs and games look more vivid.
Apple says the new screen can reach more than twice the older model's peak brightness, although the two figures use different measurement conditions.
The new iPad mini also has thinner screen bezels, letting Apple fit a larger display into a similarly compact tablet.
For people who regularly watch videos, read or browse photographs, this could be the most noticeable improvement.
The previous iPad mini uses Apple's A17 Pro chip. The new model runs on the A20 Pro.
According to Apple, the new processor offers up to 60 per cent faster performance in certain tasks, while graphics performance can be up to 2.7 times faster.
That could mean smoother gaming, faster photo editing, and better performance when running demanding apps.
However, people who mainly use their tablet for YouTube, Netflix, browsing or reading may not notice a dramatic difference.
The older iPad mini is already powerful enough for most everyday activities.
Apple has made the new iPad mini thinner, reducing its thickness from 6.3mm to 5.4mm.
It is also lighter, making it easier to carry or hold for extended periods.
Another important addition is water and dust resistance.
The new model has an IP67 rating, meaning it has been tested to withstand immersion in up to one metre of water for 30 minutes under controlled conditions.
The 2024 iPad mini has no official water-resistance rating.
This offers some extra protection against accidental splashes, although Apple warns that water resistance can decrease over time.
Both iPad mini models have a 12-megapixel front camera, but Apple has moved the camera on the new version.
Instead of sitting along the tablet's shorter edge, it is now positioned along the longer edge.
That means the camera faces users more naturally when you hold the iPad horizontally during Zoom or other video calls.
The new camera also supports Center Stage, which helps keep users in the frame as they move.
Both the 2024 and 2026 iPad mini support Apple Intelligence, so buyers don't need the latest model to access Apple's AI features.
However, the new A20 Pro chip can handle more demanding AI tasks.
Apple claims AI processing can be up to 4.5 times faster than on the previous model.
The new iPad mini also runs iPadOS 27, which supports updated Siri capabilities, including features designed to understand on-screen information and respond using personal context.
Some features may not be available in every country or language, and certain Siri capabilities require a later software update.
The new iPad mini also offers improved wireless connectivity and support for faster charging.
These changes could help people who regularly download large files, travel, or use their tablet away from home.
Apple has also introduced a new audio system designed to improve sound quality.
Both models support Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C), meaning users who already own either compatible stylus can continue using it.
For most people who already own the 2024 iPad mini, upgrading may not be necessary.
The older tablet still offers strong performance, Apple Intelligence support and a compact design.
The new model makes more sense for users who want a better screen, play demanding games, edit photographs or videos, or value the additional water resistance.
The OLED display is arguably the biggest everyday improvement, particularly for people who spend a lot of time watching videos or reading.
For owners of an older iPad mini from 2021 or earlier, the improvements will likely feel more substantial.
The new iPad mini starts at Dh2,849 for the Wi-Fi model and Dh3,449 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version.
Apple UAE listed the previous iPad mini, launched in 2024, at Dh2,499 for the 128GB Wi-Fi model before the new launch.
The new tablet will be available in Midnight and Starlight finishes, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.
Education pricing starts at Dh2,649.
Pre-orders open on Wednesday, October 28, at 9.10pm UAE time, with availability beginning Friday, November 6.
The new TechWoven Smart Folio costs Dh339, while the Apple Pencil Pro costs Dh529.