Apple's October 28 event could bring a major MacBook change

New Macs and an OLED iPad mini could also debut at Apple's 'Pro and tell' event
Dubai: Apple has confirmed a product event for October 28 in Los Angeles, with its first touchscreen MacBook Pro expected to headline a new round of Mac and iPad announcements.
The event, called “Pro and tell”, will begin at 10am Pacific Time (9pm UAE time) on Wednesday, October 28.
Apple announced the gathering on Monday, October 19, with marketing chief Greg Joswiak sharing a teaser on social media. Selected journalists have also received invitations to attend the event.
The company has not confirmed which products it will unveil.
The biggest anticipated announcement is a redesigned MacBook Pro featuring an OLED touchscreen, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
Apple is reportedly preparing 14-inch and 16-inch versions, bringing touch controls to the MacBook lineup for the first time.
The laptops could also feature Dynamic Island, the interactive display area familiar to iPhone users, replacing the camera notch found on current MacBook Pro models.
Reports suggest the new laptops will be lighter than their predecessors and powered by Apple’s M5 Pro and M5 Max processors.
If confirmed, the changes would mark a significant shift for Apple, which has traditionally kept touchscreens exclusive to its iPads and iPhones.
Apple could also introduce an updated 14-inch MacBook Pro and a new 24-inch iMac powered by its M6 chip.
Unlike the expected touchscreen models, these computers are reportedly set to retain their existing designs, with processor upgrades providing the main improvements.
Another possible announcement is a redesigned iPad mini with an OLED display.
The smaller tablet is also expected to get an improved speaker system and a repositioned front-facing camera for landscape video calls.
Apple has not confirmed any of these specifications.
Unlike Apple’s traditional product launches, Apple is organising the October 28 gathering as an in-person media experience.
Selected journalists are expected to get hands-on access to the new products, while Apple could announce details on its website and in press releases.
The company has not announced a public livestream.
The event follows Apple’s October 13 smart-home launches, which included the HomeView display, a new Apple TV 4K and the second-generation HomePod mini.
Apple has not yet announced prices, pre-order dates, or local availability for the anticipated Macs and iPad mini for UAE customers.