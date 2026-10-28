Dubai: Apple has launched a MacBook Pro with a touchscreen, the first time the company has added touch input to a Mac laptop.

The redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch models also introduce a tandem OLED display, which Apple calls PROLED XDR, along with the company’s new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. Pre-orders open today (Wednesday, October 28), with deliveries and in-store availability from Friday, November 6.