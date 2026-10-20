Touchscreen MacBook Pro: Could it cost Dh11,000? Features and specs ahead of ‘Pro and tell’

What it could cost in the UAE: Apple launched the current M5 Pro MacBook Pro here in March at Dh9,299 for the 14-inch and Dh11,499 for the 16-inch, and iSTYLE now lists the 16-inch M5 Pro at Dh12,499. If the OLED models carry the 20% premium some analysts expect, the 14-inch would start around Dh11,150 and the 16-inch near Dh13,800. However, that's an estimation, Apple's own UAE pricing will be clear on October 28.