iPhone Duo UAE pre-orders: What you lose despite paying Dh3,000 more than the iPhone 18 Pro Max

iPhone Duo pre-orders in UAE: Dh3,000 more but fewer features than Pro Max
Apple's first foldable opens for pre-order in the UAE on Friday 16 October, with sales from Friday 23 October. At Dh8,499 for 256GB, the iPhone Duo is the most expensive way into iOS, and in a surprising number of ways it is also the less capable phone. It costs Dh3,400 more than the iPhone 18 Pro and Dh3,000 more than the 18 Pro Max, and even the entry Duo is pricier than a 1TB Pro Max.
The premium pays for the shape. A 5.4-inch cover screen opens like a book into a 7.6-inch panel roomy enough for two apps at once. Inside, the three phones overlap heavily: the same A20 Pro chip, 120Hz ProMotion, a 48MP Ultra Wide camera, MagSafe charging and USB 3 over USB-C. The gaps sit elsewhere, and nearly all of them favour the cheaper Pro. These are the ten that matter most.
The Dh3,000-plus premium holds at every storage tier. For comparison, US pricing is $1,999 for the Duo, $1,199 for the 18 Pro and $1,299 for the 18 Pro Max.
256GB: iPhone 18 Pro Dh5,099 · 18 Pro Max Dh5,499 · iPhone Duo Dh8,499
512GB: iPhone 18 Pro Dh5,949 · 18 Pro Max Dh6,349 · iPhone Duo Dh9,349
1TB: iPhone 18 Pro Dh7,649 · 18 Pro Max Dh8,049 · iPhone Duo Dh11,049
2TB: iPhone 18 Pro Dh10,199 · 18 Pro Max Dh10,599 · iPhone Duo Dh13,599
The Duo brings back Touch ID, now built into the side button, and drops facial recognition entirely. The sensor is quick and copes with damp fingers, but anyone who has glanced at their phone to unlock it, pay at a terminal or open a banking app since 2017 will have to relearn that reflex. Every 18 Pro model keeps Face ID, and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 still offers face unlock, so Apple's choice is not forced by the category.
This is the gap most owners will actually feel. The 18 Pro pair carries a 48MP 4x tetraprism telephoto with 3D sensor-shift stabilisation, which also yields a clean 8x crop. The Duo's rear array is just a 48MP Main and a 48MP Ultra Wide, so its best optical-quality zoom is a 2x crop from the main sensor. Digital zoom stops at 10x for stills and 6x for video, against 40x and 24x on the Pros. School plays, stadium seats and skittish wildlife all get noticeably harder.
The 18 Pro's main lens can step between f/1.48, f/1.8, f/2.8 and f/4.0, letting you trade light for depth of field. The Duo is locked at f/1.6. Its main camera also uses older-style sensor-shift stabilisation and Hybrid Focus Pixels rather than the Pros' second-generation stabiliser and full-sensor Focus Pixels. It frames a touch tighter too: 26mm rather than 24mm, with a 52mm 2x crop instead of 48mm.
The programmable button that toggles Silent mode, fires the torch or runs a Shortcut is gone, apparently displaced by the Touch ID hardware. Camera Control survives, but the Duo has no physical way to mute the phone at all.
Creators lose almost everything that makes the Pro a production camera. Casual shooters can skip this one; anyone grading footage or editing RAW cannot.
ProRAW stills: on the Pros (rear and front cameras), missing on the Duo.
ProRes and ProRes RAW video: the Pros record up to 4K at 120fps to an external drive; the Duo can't.
Apple Log 2 and ACES colour: Pro-only, so no professional grading workflow on the Duo.
Pro Controls: manual aperture, shutter speed, white balance and a live histogram are absent on the Duo.
Genlock: the Pros can sync with other cameras on a multi-camera shoot; the Duo can't.
Apple Reference Image: only the Pros capture signed originals that help prove a photo hasn't been altered.
Microphones: Apple lists four studio-quality mics for the Pros but makes no such claim for the Duo.
There is no LiDAR Scanner on the Duo, which removes a depth sensor the Pros use for photography, AR apps and 3D scanning. Spatial photos and spatial video are also off the table, a real loss for Vision Pro owners who record family moments in 3D. The flash is a standard True Tone unit rather than the Pros' adaptive version.
Closed, the Duo is a 5.4-inch phone, against 6.3 inches on the 18 Pro and 6.9 on the Pro Max. The large screen only appears when you unfold it, and it comes with caveats: 430 pixels per inch rather than 460, a crease that still shows under some lighting, and a polymer top layer that Apple treats as a wear item.
Shorter does not mean smaller. Folded, the Duo measures 84.1mm wide and 11.3mm thick; the Pros are 71.9mm and 78mm wide and just 8.75mm thick. At 254g it outweighs the 18 Pro by 43g and even edges the Pro Max by 5g. The unusual shape also rules out Apple's MagSafe wallets, although MagSafe cases and chargers still work.
Apple rates the Duo for up to 24 hours of typical use, the same as the 18 Pro but six hours short of the Pro Max's 30. Streaming on the inner screen is the weak spot: about 31 hours of local video, versus 36 on the Pro and 45 on the Pro Max. Stick to the cover screen and the Duo stretches to 44 hours, beating the smaller Pro. Charging is slower as well, needing about 20 minutes to reach 50% against roughly 15 for both Pros.
The Dh3,000 gap at checkout keeps growing once you protect the phone, and Apple has not yet published the full UAE repair price list for its foldable.
AppleCare+: around Dh1,349 for two years on the Duo, against about Dh899 on the 18 Pro
Claims with AppleCare+: Apple UAE charges Dh99 for screen or back-glass damage and Dh349 for other accidental damage on its iPhones It has not confirmed whether the Duo's inner display sits in the Dh99 tier; in the US it costs more to fix than the outer screen ($99 versus $29).
Repairs without AppleCare+: UAE prices for the folding display and hinge are still unpublished. In the US, an inner-display repair costs $999 (roughly Dh3,670), against $379 on the Pro Max, and "other damage" runs to $1,499 (roughly Dh5,505), against $899.
Battery: in the US, an out-of-warranty battery swap costs $229 on the Duo, against $129 on either Pro.
No SIM tray anywhere. The Duo is eSIM-only in every market, while 18 Pro models in countries such as the UK and Australia keep a nano-SIM slot. UAE buyers lose nothing here, since the 18 Pros sold in the UAE are eSIM-only too
Weaker selfie cameras. The cover-screen camera is 12MP at f/2.2, against 18MP at f/1.9 on the Pros. The under-display camera on the inner screen tops out at 1080p video and skips Night mode, Portrait and Photographic Styles.
Slightly less sustained speed. Apple quotes up to 35% better sustained performance than the iPhone 17 Pro for the Duo, versus up to 40% for the 18 Pros.
Fewer finishes. Two colours on the Duo, four on the Pros.
Less recycled material. 35% recycled content, against 40% on the Pros.
To be fair, the Duo hands a few things back: a titanium frame instead of aluminium, support for the USB-C Apple Pencil later this year, and Duo Preview, which lets you shoot rear-camera selfies while framing on the cover screen
The iPhone Duo is a halo product, not a Pro upgrade. Buy it if a tablet-sized screen in your pocket will genuinely change how you read, work or watch, and you can live without zoom, Face ID and pro video. Buy the 18 Pro Max if you want the best camera, the longest battery and the cheapest repairs, and pocket the $700 (Dh3,000 in the UAE).
How much each loss hurts depends on habit. Face ID and the Action button touch every day of use; the missing telephoto bites at every event; the repair bills only bite once, but hard.