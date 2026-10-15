iPhone Duo UAE pre-orders: What you lose despite paying Dh3,000 more than the iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple rates the Duo for up to 24 hours of typical use, the same as the 18 Pro but six hours short of the Pro Max's 30. Streaming on the inner screen is the weak spot: about 31 hours of local video, versus 36 on the Pro and 45 on the Pro Max. Stick to the cover screen and the Duo stretches to 44 hours, beating the smaller Pro. Charging is slower as well, needing about 20 minutes to reach 50% against roughly 15 for both Pros.