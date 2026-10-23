Why the iPhone Duo camera falls behind the iPhone 18 Pro: What the foldable sacrifices

The real-world tests confirm it. CNN Underscored said the cost of the missing lens was obvious as soon as it compared the Duo with the iPhone 18 Pro’s better camera array. Tom’s Guide shot the same scene at 2x, 4x, 8x and 10x on the Duo and the 18 Pro Max, and called the lack of a telephoto lens a big deal. CNN’s review found zoomed photos less crisp on the Duo, while unzoomed shots from the two phones looked similar.