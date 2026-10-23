iPhone Duo on sale in UAE: Is Apple's Dh8,499 foldable worth it? The real cost of owning one

If you're eying the iPhone Duo, here are the extra costs to budget for
Dubai: The iPhone Duo is officially on sale in the UAE from today, October 23, and Apple's first foldable phone comes with a rather substantial price tag: Dh8,499. That's just the starting point.
Add a protective case, AppleCare+, a charging adapter and a few extras, and the bill can quickly cross Dh10,000. Choose the top-end 2TB version, and you could be looking at nearly Dh16,000.
For that money, you're getting two screens, a folding design and the promise of carrying something closer to a small tablet in your pocket. But how much of that is genuinely useful, and how much are you paying for the novelty of Apple's first foldable?
Before making the purchase, here's what the iPhone Duo really costs, what you're getting and whether it's worth the investment.
The entry-level iPhone Duo comes with 256GB of storage, Apple's A20 Pro chip and two displays.
When closed, it has a 5.4-inch outer screen for everyday tasks such as messaging, calls and checking notifications. Open it, and there's a 7.6-inch inner display designed for reading, watching videos, browsing and multitasking.
The appeal is straightforward. You get the convenience of a regular smartphone with additional screen space whenever you need it.
For someone who regularly works across documents, reads long articles or watches videos while travelling, that extra room could be useful.
But there's an important distinction: you're paying for a different way of using your phone, not necessarily something you cannot already do on a conventional smartphone.
Spending nearly Dh8,500 on a phone is one thing. Carrying it around without protection is another.
Apple's official iPhone Duo Case costs Dh319. It covers both halves of the device and is designed to protect against everyday scratches and drops.
There's also the iPhone Duo Folio with Kickstand, priced at Dh529. Apart from protection, it allows the unfolded phone to stand upright for watching videos or making video calls.
That immediately changes the price:
iPhone Duo 256GB: Dh8,499
With standard case: Dh8,818
With Folio with Kickstand: Dh9,028
Neither accessory is compulsory, and third-party alternatives may be available. But given the cost of the device, protection is likely to be high on many buyers' shopping lists.
This is where the numbers start getting serious.
Two years of AppleCare+ for the Duo costs approximately Dh1,349, adding around 16 per cent to the phone's starting price.
The plan covers eligible accidental damage, subject to service fees, and provides battery replacement if capacity falls below 80 per cent.
Why might buyers consider it? Unlike a conventional iPhone, the Duo has a folding display and hinge mechanism alongside its outer screen. That makes repair costs an especially important consideration.
On standard iPhones in the UAE, AppleCare+ service fees are Dh99 for eligible screen or back-glass damage and Dh349 for other accidental damage. The Duo also has a separate fee for replacing its cover layer.
Out-of-warranty prices for the Duo's folding display and hinge have not yet been published in the information available for this article. That uncertainty matters, particularly for anyone planning to keep the phone for several years. Add AppleCare+ and the standard case, and your Dh8,499 phone now costs Dh10,167.
And you haven't bought a charger yet.
The iPhone Duo comes with a USB-C cable, but no power adapter or EarPods.
If you already own a compatible charger, there's no need to buy another.
However, Apple's 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max costs Dh169 and is the recommended option for the Duo's faster wired charging requirements.
Prefer wireless charging?
Apple's two-metre MagSafe Charger costs Dh199. It also requires a suitable power adapter, with Apple specifying at least 35W for MagSafe charging.
Together, the Dh169 adapter and Dh199 MagSafe Charger add Dh368.
These are convenience purchases rather than essentials. But they're precisely the sort of extras that can turn an already expensive purchase into a considerably larger bill.
The starting price applies to the 256GB version.
At the other end of the range, the 2TB iPhone Duo costs Dh13,599.
That's an additional Dh5,100 before adding a case, AppleCare+ or charging accessories.
For someone who stores large video files, extensive photo libraries or work documents locally, extra storage may be useful.
But many buyers may find that 256GB, combined with cloud storage where needed, is sufficient.
There's also the possibility of ongoing iCloud+ subscription costs, depending on how much cloud storage you use.
The important thing is to distinguish between storage you genuinely need and storage you're paying for simply because it's available.
Depending on the storage, protection and accessories you choose, the final bill can vary considerably.
The basic purchase: Dh8,499
If you opt for the entry-level 256GB iPhone Duo without any additional accessories, you'll pay Dh8,499.
The protected setup: Dh10,167
Add Apple's standard case for Dh319 and two years of AppleCare+ for Dh1,349, and the total rises to Dh10,167. That's Dh1,668 more than the advertised starting price.
The fully equipped setup: Dh10,745
Choose the 256GB Duo with the Folio with Kickstand (Dh529), AppleCare+ (Dh1,349), the 40W Dynamic Power Adapter (Dh169) and MagSafe Charger (Dh199), and you're looking at Dh10,745.
The premium setup: Dh15,845
If you choose the top-end 2TB iPhone Duo at Dh13,599 and add the same protection and accessories, the total climbs to Dh15,845 — nearly double the entry-level phone's starting price.
And these figures don't include your mobile plan, iCloud+ subscription or any other extras.
Of course, none of these add-ons is compulsory. You can reuse an existing charger, choose a cheaper case or skip optional accessories. But the calculations show just how easily an Dh8,499 phone can become a purchase exceeding Dh10,000.
That depends less on how impressive the folding screen looks and more on what you expect to do with it.The Duo's biggest selling point is its ability to function as both a smartphone and a larger-screen device.
If you're constantly switching between your phone and tablet, the idea of carrying one device instead of two may be appealing.
Reading lengthy documents, reviewing presentations, browsing multiple apps and watching videos are all activities that benefit from additional screen space.
For frequent travellers or people who prefer working from their phones, that convenience could justify some of the premium.
But there are several reasons to think carefully before buying.
First, it's a first-generation Apple product. Although foldable phones have existed for years, this is Apple's first entry into the category. Questions about long-term durability, repair costs and how well the folding mechanism holds up over several years will become clearer with real-world use.
Second, the larger screen isn't automatically a necessity. If your phone is mainly for WhatsApp, photographs, social media, calls and occasional streaming, a conventional iPhone can already handle those tasks.
Third, you may already own the device it's supposed to replace. If you have a tablet or laptop that you regularly use, the Duo might become another expensive screen rather than a replacement for anything.
And finally, there's the price itself.
At Dh10,167 for a protected entry-level setup, you're making a substantial investment in a device whose main advantage is its folding design.
There's one argument in the Duo's favour that deserves consideration. If you're planning to buy both a new iPhone and a compact tablet, the Duo could potentially replace two purchases.
That doesn't automatically make it cheaper. A conventional iPhone and an iPad mini may still cost less together, depending on which models you choose. But for someone who values having everything on one device, the convenience could be worth paying extra for.
The calculation changes considerably if you already own a perfectly functional phone and tablet.
In that case, you're spending more for a new experience.
The iPhone Duo is an interesting proposition, particularly for people who have been waiting for Apple to enter the foldable market.
Its larger screen could make everyday tasks more comfortable, and the ability to move between a compact phone and tablet-like display has obvious appeal.
But at Dh8,499 before accessories, this isn't a purchase that makes financial sense for everyone.
If you regularly need more screen space, want to carry fewer devices and are comfortable paying a premium for a first-generation product, the Duo may be worth considering.
If your current iPhone already does everything you need, there's less reason to rush.