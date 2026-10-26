Apple finally folds: The Dh8,499 iPhone Duo — the good, the bad and Crackgate

Performance is another bright spot. The Duo runs the same A20 Pro chip as the iPhone 18 Pro, and Gizmodo found that its battery life came surprisingly close to that of the conventional flagship. The software offers glimpses of why the folding format might matter, too. Reviewers particularly liked the way animations carry apps from the outer display to the inner screen, while updated apps such as Netflix, Flighty and Apple Books make better use of the extra space.