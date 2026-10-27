iPhone Duo screen cracks: Why do foldable displays fail at the fold?

The trade-off is built in. Corning, the US glass company best known for the Gorilla Glass on many phone screens, also makes bendable glass for foldables. Its patent filings note that glass around 75 micrometres or thinner bends tightly but resists punctures poorly. Glass thicker than about 125 micrometres resists punctures well but can only bend to a radius of about 30 mm. A foldable display needs a bend radius of about 10 mm or less. So the glass at the fold is as thin as engineers dare, and everything around it exists to protect it.