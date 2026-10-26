iPhone Duo 2 prototypes test Face ID as Crackgate and other complaints pile up

The comparison with the iPhone 18 Pro, which launched alongside the Duo, makes these gaps clearer. The Duo has two cameras, a 48MP Fusion main camera and a 48MP Fusion ultra wide, instead of the 18 Pro’s three-camera system. The 18 Pro adds a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom, and that lens can crop its sensor to produce 12MP “optical quality” shots at 8x. The Duo tops out at what Apple calls “optical-quality” 2x zoom, taken from the main camera. It also lacks the variable aperture on the 18 Pro’s main camera, one of that phone’s headline features. The 18 Pro also has second-generation sensor-shift stabilization, while the Duo uses the older version, and the Duo’s 12MP front camera is a step down from the 18MP Center Stage camera on the 18 Pro.