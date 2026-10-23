iPhone Duo on sale in UAE today: Prices, features, colours and everything you need to know

The iPhone Duo starts at Dh8,499, while the top-end 2TB model costs Dh13,599
Dubai: Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, is on sale in the UAE today, Friday, October 23, with prices starting at Dh8,499. It is Apple's most expensive iPhone yet, offering a folding display that opens into a tablet-like screen, new multitasking features and a different approach to photography.
The phone has been available for pre-order since October 16, but buyers can now purchase it through Apple's UAE stores, online store and the Apple Store app, subject to stock availability.
The biggest attraction is its folding design. When closed, the Duo looks like a compact smartphone with a 5.4-inch screen. Open it, and you get a 7.6-inch display, giving users more room to watch videos, read, work and use two apps at once.
But the extra screen comes at a considerable price. The top-end 2TB model costs Dh13,599, while some familiar iPhone Pro features, including Face ID and a dedicated telephoto camera, are missing.
So, what exactly are you getting for the money? Here is everything UAE buyers need to know about the iPhone Duo, from prices and specifications to its most useful features and limitations.
The iPhone Duo is available in four storage options:
256GB: Dh8,499
512GB: Dh9,349
1TB: Dh11,049
2TB: Dh13,599
For comparison, the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dh5,499, making the entry-level Duo Dh3,000 more expensive.
The phone comes in two colours: Star White and Night Sky.
The iPhone Duo officially goes on sale on October 23, following a week of pre-orders.
Customers can purchase the device through Apple's UAE online store, the Apple Store app and physical Apple Store locations, depending on availability.
Apple also offers monthly payment options, subject to eligibility, and trade-in credit for qualifying older iPhones.
The biggest change is the display. Unlike a conventional iPhone, the Duo folds open like a book, giving users two screen sizes in one device.
When closed, it has a 5.4-inch outer OLED display, similar in size to the discontinued iPhone mini. When opened, the 7.6-inch inner OLED display provides approximately 50 per cent more screen area than the iPhone 18 Pro Max, according to Apple.
Both screens support a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and animations. The inner display also features a nano-texture finish designed to reduce glare and make the fold crease less noticeable.
The advantage is flexibility. Users can answer messages on the smaller screen, then unfold the device to read a document, watch a video or work across multiple apps.
However, the larger display is still smaller than an iPad, and not every app has been optimised for the folding format.
Yes. One of the Duo's main selling points is its ability to run two apps side by side.
The phone introduces Split View, allowing users to keep two applications open simultaneously on the inner display.
For example, you could:
Read a document while composing an email.
Keep a recipe open while creating a shopping list.
Browse a website while taking notes.
Compare information across two apps without repeatedly switching between them.
Certain apps, including Safari, can also display two windows. Users can save frequently used app combinations to open them again later.
The feature runs on iOS 27.1, which includes layouts and multitasking tools developed for the folding display.
There is one limitation: apps that have not been updated for the Duo may not take full advantage of the additional screen space.
The Duo has two rear cameras:
48MP Main camera
48MP Ultra Wide camera
12MP outer-screen camera
Under-display FaceTime camera on the inner screen
The folding design also introduces some new photography features.
Duo Preview: The person being photographed can see a live preview on the outer display, making it easier to adjust their pose.
Smart Take: According to Apple, the camera can automatically capture a photograph when everyone in the frame is ready.
Kid Cue: Animations appear on the outer screen to help attract children's attention during photographs.
Users can also take selfies using the rear cameras, with the outer display acting as a viewfinder.
However, photography enthusiasts should note that the Duo does not have a dedicated telephoto lens. Instead, it uses a 2x crop from the main camera for zoom.
It also lacks the adjustable aperture found on the iPhone 18 Pro models, while Apple does not list ProRes or Apple Log video recording among its features.
For buyers who prioritise photography over screen size, the less expensive Pro models may offer more.
No. Apple has replaced Face ID with Touch ID, built into the side button.
Users unlock the phone using their fingerprint rather than facial recognition.
The Duo also does not have the Action button found on recent Pro models.
These are among the compromises Apple has made to accommodate the folding design.
Yes. The Duo can be positioned partly open on a flat surface, allowing it to stand without a separate phone holder.
This can be useful for hands-free FaceTime calls, watching videos or following instructions while cooking.
The phone also supports StandBy mode, displaying clocks, photographs or widgets while positioned on a surface. Unlike conventional iPhones, the Duo does not need to be connected to a charger for this feature.
Not every application is optimised for the half-open position, however.
For additional support when the phone is fully unfolded, Apple sells a Folio with Kickstand case for Dh529.
Apple has announced support for the Apple Pencil (USB-C), allowing users to write, draw and annotate documents on the Duo's displays.
However, Apple Pencil compatibility is not available at launch. The feature is expected to arrive through a software update later in 2026.
Until then, buyers looking specifically for handwriting or sketching capabilities will have to wait.
The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 18 Pro.
Its folding design accommodates two batteries, with one positioned in each half of the device.
Apple quotes up to 24 hours of typical use, although actual battery life will depend on factors such as screen brightness, app usage and how frequently the larger display is used.
Despite having two screens, the phone weighs 254g.
Other specifications include:
Frame: Titanium
Water and dust resistance: IP68
Operating system: iOS 27.1
SIM: eSIM only
Displays: 120Hz OLED on both screens
The eSIM-only design means the Duo does not accept a physical SIM card. Buyers should ensure their mobile operator supports eSIM activation.
The Dh8,499 starting price is not necessarily the final bill.
Apple offers several accessories and protection options, including:
iPhone Duo Case: Dh319
Folio with Kickstand: Dh529
AppleCare+ for two years: Dh1,349
For example, buying the entry-level 256GB Duo with AppleCare+ brings the total to Dh9,848.
Add the Dh319 case, and the bill rises to Dh10,167.
Choosing the Folio with Kickstand instead brings the total to Dh10,377.
Apple has not yet published its full UAE repair price list for the Duo. The protective top layer of the inner display can be replaced, but this must be carried out by Apple.
Given the folding screen, buyers may want to consider the cost of protection and potential repairs before purchasing.
That depends largely on how you use your phone.
The Duo's biggest advantage is not a faster processor or a dramatically improved camera. It is the ability to switch between a compact smartphone and a larger screen without carrying a second device.
For people who frequently read documents, watch videos, multitask or work on their phones, the folding display could be useful.
It also offers practical advantages for photography and video calls, particularly through its outer-screen preview and hands-free positioning.
However, the higher price comes with compromises. The Duo lacks Face ID, a dedicated telephoto camera and certain professional video features available on the cheaper iPhone 18 Pro models.
Users who already own an iPad may also find that some of the Duo's larger-screen benefits overlap with what their tablet can do.
For those who mainly use their phones for messaging, social media, calls and everyday photography, a conventional iPhone may still offer better value.