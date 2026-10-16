iPhone Duo UAE pre-orders: 5 things Apple's foldable changes – and what it costs you

Foldable iPhone Duo promises new features and hefty costs
Dubai: Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, opens for pre-orders in the UAE at 4pm today, Friday, October 16. Prices start at Dh8,499 for 256GB, making it the most expensive iPhone Apple has sold.
Closed, the Duo has a 5.4-inch outer display, close in size to the discontinued iPhone mini. Opened like a book, it has a 7.6-inch inner screen, which Apple says offers about 50 per cent more screen area than the iPhone 18 Pro Max. It runs iOS 27.1, which includes layouts and multitasking tools made for the folding design.
Apple's argument is that the extra screen will change how people use their phones. Whether it does depends on the buyer, and on how well apps adapt. Below are six practical differences, along with the limitations that come with each.
Displays: 5.4-inch outer, 7.6-inch inner; both 120Hz OLED. The inner screen has a nano-texture finish intended to reduce glare and the visibility of the crease
Chip: A20 Pro, the same as the iPhone 18 Pro
Cameras: 48MP Main and 48MP Ultra Wide on the back; no telephoto. 12MP camera on the outer screen; FaceTime camera beneath the inner display
Unlocking: Touch ID in the side button; no Face ID
Battery: Two batteries, one in each half; Apple quotes up to 24 hours of typical use
Build: Titanium frame, IP68 water and dust resistance, 254g
SIM: eSIM only
Colours: Star White, Night Sky
UAE prices: 256GB Dh8,499 · 512GB Dh9,349 · 1TB Dh11,049 · 2TB Dh13,599
The inner display supports Split View, which runs two apps side by side. Some apps, including Safari, can also open two windows of their own, and users can save app pairings to reopen later.
In practice, that could mean keeping a document open while writing an email, or a recipe visible while making a shopping list. These tasks are routine on a laptop or tablet. What is new is doing them on an iPhone that folds to pocket size.
Limitations: The feature is only as useful as the apps that support it, and many apps have not yet been updated for the Duo's screen. Buyers who rarely switch between apps today may not use it much.
Articles, PDFs and documents get more space on the inner screen than on a conventional phone. Apple has also said Apple Pencil (USB-C) support will arrive later in 2026, allowing handwriting and mark-up on either display.
Limitations: At 7.6 inches, the screen is smaller than any current iPad. Apps that have not been redesigned may simply show a stretched phone layout. Pencil support has been announced but has not yet shipped.
The second screen enables camera functions other iPhones do not have. Duo Preview shows the person being photographed a live preview on the outer screen. Smart Take, according to Apple, captures the photo automatically once everyone in the frame is ready. Kid Cue plays animations on the outer screen to draw children's attention to the camera. The rear cameras can also be used for selfies, with the other screen as a viewfinder.
Limitations: The camera hardware is a step below the cheaper Pro models. The Duo has no telephoto lens and relies on a 2x crop from the main sensor for zoom. It also lacks the adjustable aperture on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, and Apple does not list ProRes or Apple Log video recording. Buyers who upgrade mainly for photography would get more from the Pro models.
Partly opened, the Duo can rest on a surface by itself. Apple supports hands-free FaceTime and video in this position. StandBy, which shows a clock, photos or widgets, works on the Duo without the phone being on a charger.
Limitations: Not every app handles the half-open position well. For support when the phone is fully opened, Apple sells a Folio with Kickstand case for Dh529.
Recent iPhone upgrades have centred on cameras, processors, displays and battery life. The Duo's main addition is the folding screen, and Apple has made compromises elsewhere to fit it. Face ID is replaced by a fingerprint sensor, there is no Action button, and the camera system has fewer lenses than the Pro models.
Buyers who already use a tablet for reading, video or work may find the format useful. For those who mainly use their phone for messaging, calls, social media and occasional photos, the additional screen is less likely to justify the price.
At each storage tier, the Duo costs about Dh3,000 more than the equivalent iPhone 18 Pro Max, which starts at Dh5,499. Additional costs include:
AppleCare+: Dh1,349, bringing the 256GB model to Dh9,848
Cases: Dh319 for the iPhone Duo Case; Dh529 for the Folio with Kickstand.
Trade-in: Apple offers credit of up to Dh3,260 for an iPhone 13 or newer, depending on model and condition.
Repairs: Apple has not yet published full UAE repair prices for the Duo. The inner screen's protective top layer is replaceable, but only by Apple.
Apple's UAE store also offers monthly payment plans, subject to eligibility.
Pre-orders open at 4pm today through Apple's UAE online store and the Apple Store app. The phone goes on sale on Friday, October 23.