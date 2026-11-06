Been waiting to upgrade your iPhone?4 deals worth grabbing before they're gone

Been eyeing a new iPhone? Amazon's 11.11 sale could be your chance to upgrade.
Amazon's 11.11 sale is a timely opportunity to revisit that iPhone upgrade you've been putting off. For UAE shoppers, the appeal is having several generations of Apple's smartphones to choose from, with different strengths in photography, battery life, screen size and storage. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is our top pick for anyone seeking a premium upgrade, particularly if camera versatility and long battery life matter.
But spending more isn't automatically the right decision. The exceptionally thin iPhone Air offers a different kind of flagship experience, while the iPhone 16 Plus combines a generous display with substantial storage. The iPhone 17e remains an attractive starting point for everyday Apple users. We've examined Apple's specifications and independent reviews to help you decide which model deserves a closer look.
For anyone upgrading from an older iPhone and wanting a serious improvement in photography, performance and battery life, the iPhone 17 Pro Max makes a compelling case.
Its 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display supports ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz, making scrolling and gaming feel particularly fluid. Apple's A19 Pro chip powers demanding apps, while a redesigned aluminium body incorporates vapour chamber cooling to help manage heat during intensive tasks.
Photography is the bigger attraction. Three 48MP rear cameras cover main, ultra-wide and telephoto shooting, with 4x optical zoom and an 8x optical-quality option. TechRadar praises its camera versatility and sustained performance. Apple also quotes up to 37 hours of video playback for the UAE-region specification, although everyday results depend on usage.
Key specifications:
Display: 6.9-inch OLED, 120Hz ProMotion
Processor: A19 Pro
Cameras: Triple 48MP rear system
Storage: 256GB
What we like:
Versatile cameras for travel photography and video
Excellent display for gaming and streaming
Strong battery endurance for demanding users
Best for: Photography enthusiasts, content creators and buyers seeking a premium iPhone to keep for several years.
If carrying a large, heavy smartphone has become tiresome, the iPhone Air offers an appealing alternative without sacrificing flagship processing power.
At just 5.64mm thick and weighing 165g, it has a noticeably different profile from the Pro Max. Its titanium construction surrounds a 6.5-inch OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion, giving you generous screen space in a remarkably slim body.
The A19 Pro chip handles everyday multitasking and demanding applications. On the back, Apple's 48MP Fusion camera supports detailed photography and an optical-quality 2x option. TechRadar reports sharp, natural-looking photographs and responsive performance, although the single rear camera is better suited to people who primarily shoot with the main lens.
Apple quotes up to 27 hours of video playback, and the phone supports MagSafe charging. Its eSIM-only design is another detail to consider before purchasing.
Key specifications:
Display: 6.5-inch OLED, 120Hz ProMotion
Processor: A19 Pro
Camera: 48MP Fusion
Storage: 256GB
What we like:
Exceptionally thin and lightweight construction
Premium display and capable processor
Convenient MagSafe charging support
Best for: Design-conscious buyers who prioritise portability and everyday photography over multiple rear lenses.
The iPhone 16 Plus is a sensible choice for buyers who want a spacious display and generous local storage without moving into Pro Max territory.
Its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen provides plenty of room for reading, watching films and editing photographs. The 512GB configuration is particularly attractive if you record frequent 4K videos, keep extensive photo libraries or download large games.
Apple's A18 chip provides responsive performance, while the 48MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens give you flexibility for portraits, landscapes and close-up photography. Camera Control makes adjusting photographic settings more convenient.
Battery life is another reason to consider it. Apple quotes up to 27 hours of video playback, while TechRadar recorded 16 hours and 29 minutes in its continuous web-browsing battery test. The display operates at 60Hz, making it particularly well suited to buyers who prioritise screen area over high-refresh-rate gaming.
Key specifications:
Display: 6.7-inch OLED
Processor: A18
Cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide
Storage: 512GB
What we like:
Large, clear display for entertainment
Generous storage for photographs and videos
Strong battery performance
Best for: Families, frequent travellers and buyers who store substantial media collections directly on their phones.
The iPhone 17e is an attractive option for shoppers who want Apple's newer technology, generous storage and reliable everyday performance without moving into premium flagship territory. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display delivers sharp visuals, while the A19 chip provides responsive multitasking, gaming and support for Apple Intelligence features.
Photography is handled by a 48MP Fusion camera, which captures detailed images and offers an optical-quality 2x zoom option. TechRadar praises its natural-looking photographs and improved portrait capabilities. Apple also includes Ceramic Shield 2 for enhanced screen durability, alongside MagSafe wireless charging for convenient everyday use.
Battery life is another advantage, with Apple quoting up to 26 hours of video playback. The 256GB storage capacity provides ample room for apps, photographs and downloaded content. Its compact design makes it particularly appealing to buyers upgrading from older iPhones.
Key specifications:
Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 60Hz
Processor: A19 chip
Camera: 48MP Fusion with optical-quality 2x zoom
Storage: 256GB
Battery: Up to 26 hours of video playback
Charging: USB-C and MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W
What we like:
Powerful A19 chip with Apple Intelligence support
Generous 256GB storage and capable 48MP camera
Compact design with MagSafe charging
Best for: Students, everyday users and buyers upgrading from older iPhones who want modern Apple features and generous storage at a more accessible price point.
Start with storage. The iPhone 17e's 256GB capacity provides ample room for everyday apps, photographs and downloaded content, making it an attractive option for buyers upgrading from older devices. If you frequently record high-resolution videos or prefer keeping large media libraries locally, the iPhone 16 Plus with 512GB offers considerably more space.
Next, consider the camera system rather than simply comparing megapixels. The iPhone 17 Pro Max features three 48MP rear cameras for greater photographic flexibility, including dedicated ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. The iPhone Air and iPhone 17e focus on capable 48MP main cameras, with optical-quality 2x zoom options, making them suitable for everyday photography.
Battery life and display size also matter. The iPhone 17e offers up to 26 hours of video playback, according to Apple, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is better suited to demanding users who prioritise longer endurance and a larger screen.
For UAE buyers, check the regional model, SIM compatibility and warranty before ordering.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is our top pick among these models. Its advanced triple-camera system, expansive 120Hz display, powerful A19 Pro processor and impressive battery endurance make it a compelling premium upgrade. It's particularly appealing to photography enthusiasts, content creators and anyone planning to keep their next iPhone for several years.
For buyers who value portability and distinctive design, the iPhone Air combines an exceptionally slim profile with flagship-level performance. The iPhone 16 Plus is a practical choice for those who want a large screen, dependable battery life and generous 512GB storage for photographs, videos and games.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17e offers excellent everyday value, combining Apple's A19 chip, a capable 48MP Fusion camera, Apple Intelligence support and 256GB storage. It's an appealing option for buyers upgrading from older iPhones who want modern features without choosing a premium model.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.