Been waiting to upgrade your iPhone?4 deals worth grabbing before they're gone

But spending more isn't automatically the right decision. The exceptionally thin iPhone Air offers a different kind of flagship experience, while the iPhone 16 Plus combines a generous display with substantial storage. The iPhone 17e remains an attractive starting point for everyday Apple users. We've examined Apple's specifications and independent reviews to help you decide which model deserves a closer look.

Amazon's 11.11 sale is a timely opportunity to revisit that iPhone upgrade you've been putting off. For UAE shoppers, the appeal is having several generations of Apple's smartphones to choose from, with different strengths in photography, battery life, screen size and storage. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is our top pick for anyone seeking a premium upgrade, particularly if camera versatility and long battery life matter.

1. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB: Best premium upgrade

Best for: Photography enthusiasts, content creators and buyers seeking a premium iPhone to keep for several years.

What we like:

Photography is the bigger attraction. Three 48MP rear cameras cover main, ultra-wide and telephoto shooting, with 4x optical zoom and an 8x optical-quality option. TechRadar praises its camera versatility and sustained performance. Apple also quotes up to 37 hours of video playback for the UAE-region specification, although everyday results depend on usage.

Its 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display supports ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz, making scrolling and gaming feel particularly fluid. Apple's A19 Pro chip powers demanding apps, while a redesigned aluminium body incorporates vapour chamber cooling to help manage heat during intensive tasks.

For anyone upgrading from an older iPhone and wanting a serious improvement in photography, performance and battery life, the iPhone 17 Pro Max makes a compelling case.

2. Apple iPhone Air 256GB: Best for slim design

Best for: Design-conscious buyers who prioritise portability and everyday photography over multiple rear lenses.

What we like:

Apple quotes up to 27 hours of video playback, and the phone supports MagSafe charging. Its eSIM-only design is another detail to consider before purchasing.

The A19 Pro chip handles everyday multitasking and demanding applications. On the back, Apple's 48MP Fusion camera supports detailed photography and an optical-quality 2x option. TechRadar reports sharp, natural-looking photographs and responsive performance, although the single rear camera is better suited to people who primarily shoot with the main lens.

At just 5.64mm thick and weighing 165g, it has a noticeably different profile from the Pro Max. Its titanium construction surrounds a 6.5-inch OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion, giving you generous screen space in a remarkably slim body.

If carrying a large, heavy smartphone has become tiresome, the iPhone Air offers an appealing alternative without sacrificing flagship processing power.

3. Apple iPhone 16 Plus 512GB: Best for screen size and storage

The iPhone 16 Plus is a sensible choice for buyers who want a spacious display and generous local storage without moving into Pro Max territory.

Its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen provides plenty of room for reading, watching films and editing photographs. The 512GB configuration is particularly attractive if you record frequent 4K videos, keep extensive photo libraries or download large games.

Apple's A18 chip provides responsive performance, while the 48MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens give you flexibility for portraits, landscapes and close-up photography. Camera Control makes adjusting photographic settings more convenient.

Battery life is another reason to consider it. Apple quotes up to 27 hours of video playback, while TechRadar recorded 16 hours and 29 minutes in its continuous web-browsing battery test. The display operates at 60Hz, making it particularly well suited to buyers who prioritise screen area over high-refresh-rate gaming.

Key specifications:

Display: 6.7-inch OLED

Processor: A18

Cameras: 48MP main, 12MP ultra-wide

Storage: 512GB

What we like:

Large, clear display for entertainment

Generous storage for photographs and videos

Strong battery performance