The biggest talking point is the reported arrival of the Galaxy S27 Pro
Samsung's Galaxy S27 series is still months away, but the leaks are already painting a picture of a significant shake-up. The next flagship lineup could bring a fourth model, a redesigned camera system, larger batteries and a new generation of OLED displays.
The biggest talking point is the reported arrival of the Galaxy S27 Pro, which would sit between the S27+ and S27 Ultra. Samsung could also be preparing a substantial camera redesign for its two higher-end models, while the Ultra may finally move beyond the 5,000mAh battery capacity it has stuck with for years.
There is, however, a catch. Samsung has not confirmed any of these details. The information so far comes from tipsters, supply-chain reports, certification databases and early firmware sightings. Some reports also contradict one another, particularly on pricing, memory specifications and the Ultra's processor.
Here's what the leaks suggest about the Galaxy S27, S27+, S27 Pro and S27 Ultra.
For years, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S lineup has followed a familiar three-phone formula: a standard model, a Plus version and an Ultra. That could change in 2027.
Korean publication ET News reported that that Samsung was considering four models for the S27 generation. The proposed lineup includes the Galaxy S27, S27+, a new S27 Pro and the S27 Ultra. Android Authority subsequently reported on the development, including the unusual 6.47-inch display size associated with the Pro.
The Pro is particularly interesting because early reports suggest it will borrow several features from the Ultra while doing away with the S Pen. In other words, it could offer a more compact alternative to Samsung's top-end phone rather than simply serving as a larger version of the standard S27.
Samsung has yet to announce a launch date or send out invitations for its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Based on previous launches and current reporting, however, January or February 2027 looks like the likely window.
SammyFans analysed Samsung's launch dates over the past five years and predicted that the company could hold its next Unpacked event on Wednesday, January 20 or January 27, 2027. Under that estimate, the phones could reach stores between February 3 and February 12. The publication is clear that these dates are its own projections, not confirmed launch plans.
Notebookcheck has also pointed to a possible late-January unveiling, citing the early appearance of the phones in China's 3C certification database.
February remains a possibility, though. PhoneArena noted that testing for One UI 9.5 appeared later than the equivalent software development did for the Galaxy S26, potentially pushing the next launch closer to February.
For comparison, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S26 on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco, with sales beginning on March 11. The Galaxy S25, meanwhile, debuted on January 22, 2025.
The Galaxy S27 series could be more expensive than its predecessor, with the Ultra potentially seeing the biggest price increase. Tipster Schrödinger (@phonefuturist) initially shared expected US prices on X on October 7, putting the Galaxy S27 at $899, the S27+ at $1,099, the S27 Pro at $1,299 and the S27 Ultra at $1,399.
However, a week later, the tipster revised the estimates upwards, saying another leaker had indicated that the original figures were outdated. The updated prices are $999 for the Galaxy S27, $1,199 for the S27+, $1,399 for the S27 Pro and $1,499 for the S27 Ultra, according to reports by Android Headlines and 9to5Google.
However, nothing has been confirmed yet.
The most noticeable design change could be on the back of the Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra.
Instead of the individual floating camera rings seen on recent Galaxy flagships, both phones are reportedly moving towards a raised camera plateau stretching across the upper portion of the rear panel. The design has drawn comparisons with the camera arrangement on Apple's iPhone Pro models.
The possibility first emerged in April, when Korean tipster Lanzuk reported on Naver that Samsung was considering a camera redesign, partly to accommodate built-in Qi2 magnets. By August, several familiar names in the leak community, including Ice Universe, Sonny Dickson and Max Jambor, were pointing towards a camera-bar arrangement.
Android Headlines then published CAD-based renders of the S27 Ultra, followed by the standard S27 and S27 Pro. The renders were created by OnLeaks, also known as Steve Hemmerstoffer, and offered an early look at how the four-model lineup could differ.
The standard S27 and S27+ are expected to retain a design close to their S26 predecessors. The Pro and Ultra, however, could get the more prominent camera plateau.
Ice Universe has offered additional details about the Ultra, including a familiar display size and the continued presence of the S Pen along its left side. The tipster also suggested that the other three models could move their bottom speaker to the right.
There has been some confusion over the camera layout itself. Dummy units shared by Sonny Dickson on November 10 appeared to show an additional camera cutout on the Pro and Ultra. Ice Universe disputed that detail, later posting a sketch of what the tipster described as the final design: three cameras, with two larger lenses arranged vertically.
On November 15 and 16, Ice Universe described the camera arrangement as 100 per cent confirmed. That remains a tipster's claim, however, rather than an official Samsung announcement.
The dimensions reportedly change very little on the Ultra. Android Headlines' figures put it at approximately 163.76 x 78.25 x 7.97mm, compared with 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm for the S26 Ultra. The camera bump could reach 12.53mm. PhoneArena has also reported that the phone could have rounder corners and deeper bevels.
Colour options are another part of the early picture. Ice Universe has listed Black, Blue, Light Pink and White as possible Ultra finishes, with Violet potentially offered as a special colour. Android Headlines' renders also show the standard S27 in light purple.
Samsung's next flagship phones could bring the Exynos 2700 into the spotlight.
Codenamed Ulysses, the processor is reportedly being developed using Samsung Foundry's second-generation 2nm manufacturing process, known as SF2P. GSMArena has reported on the chip's development, while The Elec said in October that it had entered volume production.
The publication also reported that Samsung expects Exynos 2700 production to exceed that of the Exynos 2600 by more than 10 per cent, partly because of the additional Pro model.
According to The Elec's reported plans, the Galaxy S27, S27+ and S27 Pro could use the Exynos 2700 in Europe and South Korea, while customers in the US and China would receive Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.
The Ultra's processor is less settled.
Most reports point towards the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, with SamMobile suggesting Samsung could use Qualcomm's top-end chip in every market. However, The Elec has reported disagreements within Samsung over the decision. The company's semiconductor division is reportedly pushing for an Exynos-powered Ultra, while its mobile division remains unconvinced.
Korean media reports have also raised the possibility of an Exynos-powered Ultra in selected markets, including South Korea.
Performance claims are similarly preliminary. SamMobile reported that Samsung expects the Exynos 2700 to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in CPU, GPU and AI workloads. That is an internal expectation attributed to Samsung, not a result from independent benchmarks.
Memory configurations are another area where the leaks offer a fairly consistent picture, at least when it comes to capacity.
A September leak covered by Android Authority suggested that all four Galaxy S27 models would start with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Ultra could offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, with Android Headlines reporting that the 16GB configuration would be exclusive to the 1TB version.
The type of memory Samsung plans to use is less clear.
Android Authority's earlier report suggested that the Pro and Ultra could receive LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.1 storage. Android Headlines, in a guide updated on November 13, offered a different picture, pointing instead to LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 or 4.1 storage.
The latest claim, reported by Notebookcheck on November 23, suggests Samsung could use a combination of the two approaches. Citing a post by Meeco user Vampire King, the publication said LPDDR6 and UFS 5.0 could appear in only three of the ten reported S27 configurations. These include the 512GB and 1TB Ultra variants, while the 256GB Ultra could retain the same memory standards as the standard S27.
Until more detailed specifications emerge, the exact memory configuration remains an open question.
Samsung may be planning a significant change to the Galaxy S27 Ultra's camera system, and it could involve removing a lens rather than adding one.
A camera specification leak published by SammyGuru around November 10, and subsequently reported by Android Authority, outlines the sensors Samsung is reportedly evaluating for all four models.
The most striking detail is the Ultra's reported move to a three-camera setup. It could lose the dedicated 3x telephoto lens and retain a 50-megapixel 5x periscope camera instead. Ice Universe had previously predicted the three-camera arrangement.
Battery capacity is one area where the Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra could see a substantial improvement.
Samsung has kept the Ultra at 5,000mAh for several generations. That could finally change with the S27 Ultra, which is reportedly being tested with a battery rated at 5,534mAh. The S27 Pro's battery is listed at 5,087mAh.
The figures come from China's 3C certification database, where the batteries appeared under the identifiers EB-BS958DBY for the Ultra and EB-BS957CBY for the Pro. Notebookcheck reported the listings, while Android Authority also covered the certification findings. Both batteries subsequently appeared, with photographs, in South Korea's Safety Korea database, according to SamMobile.
The capacities are expected to be marketed at approximately 5,700mAh for the Ultra and 5,200mAh for the Pro.
For all the detail emerging about the Galaxy S27 series, there is still plenty we don't know. Samsung has yet to confirm the four-phone lineup, launch date, pricing or any of the reported hardware changes. Even among the leaks, there are conflicting accounts of the Ultra's processor, camera layout, memory specifications and final price. With the expected launch still months away, these details could change, and some features may not make it into the final devices. For now, the Galaxy S27 series remains a collection of early reports, certification sightings and tipster predictions rather than a confirmed picture of Samsung's next flagship phones.