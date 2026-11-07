Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a major price cut for Amazon 11.11 sale in UAE

Amazon UAE's 11.11 Sale has brought the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra back into focus, with the 256GB Titanium Gray model advertised at a substantial discount. For shoppers considering a premium Android upgrade, this is a deal worth examining. The phone combines a 200MP camera, built-in S Pen, Galaxy AI tools and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. Although Samsung has introduced newer devices since its 2025 launch, the S25 Ultra still offers the hardware and software features that make a flagship useful long after release. The advertised reduction makes its value proposition particularly interesting during the November shopping event.

Key facts

Bottom line: A feature-rich flagship that becomes more appealing with a substantial discount.

What you get

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 series with a commitment to seven generations of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates, giving the device a longer intended software lifespan.

A 5,000mAh battery supports 45W wired charging and wireless charging. The handset also carries an IP68 dust and water resistance rating under specified laboratory conditions.

Samsung's Galaxy AI features include Circle to Search, writing assistance, transcription tools and AI-supported photo editing. Availability and functionality can vary with software versions, language settings and connected services.

The integrated S Pen sits inside the handset and supports handwriting, sketching, annotations and precise on-screen navigation.

Photography is a central part of the package. Samsung equips the phone with a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera, 50MP telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom and a separate 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

The Titanium Gray configuration includes 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Processing comes from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a chipset developed specifically for Samsung's flagship devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is built around a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Samsung's anti-reflective screen technology is designed to reduce distracting reflections, while the titanium frame gives the phone its distinctive construction.

How it performs

The S25 Ultra's appeal goes beyond its camera resolution. Its combination of processing power, display quality and software tools makes it suitable for demanding everyday use.

In its published review, TechRadar praised the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy for delivering strong performance and efficiency. That matters for UAE users who regularly switch between navigation, messaging, video calls, photography and work applications throughout the day.

The 6.9-inch display is another practical advantage. Its anti-reflective treatment is particularly useful when checking maps or reading messages outdoors in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, where strong sunlight can make reflective screens harder to view.

Camera versatility is arguably the phone's strongest selling point. The 200MP main sensor captures detailed photographs, while the two telephoto lenses offer different framing options for architecture, travel and distant subjects. TechRadar also highlighted improvements to ultra-wide and macro photography.

For residents photographing city skylines, family gatherings or evening events, having several focal lengths available in one device provides useful flexibility. Image quality still depends on lighting, subject movement and shooting conditions.

Battery endurance is similarly encouraging. TechRadar recorded 17 hours and 15 minutes in its laboratory rundown test with adaptive refresh enabled, although actual daily battery life varies with usage, mobile signal and ambient temperature.

Galaxy AI adds another dimension. Features such as transcription and photo editing can reduce repetitive tasks, while the S Pen offers precise input for handwritten notes and document annotations.

One detail matters for existing Galaxy Note and Ultra owners: the S25 Ultra's S Pen does not support Bluetooth remote camera controls. It remains suited to handwriting and drawing rather than remote shutter operation.