Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 leaks: Hidden camera, S Pen, Ultra model and everything we know

Stylus support: The Fold 6 supported the S Pen. Samsung dropped it from the main Fold line with the Fold 7, after the Korea- and China-only Fold Special Edition went without it in late 2024. Neither the Fold 8 nor the Fold 8 Ultra supports it. The iPhone Duo supports Apple Pencil on both screens. An S Pen return on the Fold 9 is rumoured but unconfirmed.

Inner selfie camera: The Fold 6 had an under-display camera, while the Fold 7 and Fold 8 use a visible hole-punch. The iPhone Duo uses an under-display camera, and early Fold 9 rumors suggest Samsung could bring it back.

Flex Mode: The Fold 6 and Fold 7 could stay propped open at different angles. The wide-format Fold 8 cannot, although the Fold 8 Ultra can, and so can the iPhone Duo.

Water and dust resistance: The Fold 6, Fold 7 and Fold 8 are all rated IP48. The iPhone Duo is rated IP68. Claims that the Fold 9 will match it have not been traced to an original source.