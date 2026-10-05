iPhone Duo for Dh8,499 in the UAE? That’s just the beginning – here’s the real cost of owning one

If you're eying the iPhone Duo, here are the extra costs to budget for
Apple's first foldable iPhone had finally put a price on the dream: Dh8,499.
That buys the 256GB iPhone Duo, with a 7.6-inch folding display, a 5.4-inch outer screen and Apple's A20 Pro chip. Pre-orders open on October 16 at 4pm UAE time, and the phone goes on sale on October 23.
However, the price on the box and the amount that leaves your account may be two very different numbers.
The Duo brings costs that are easy to underestimate, from protecting an unusually expensive piece of hardware to deciding whether 256GB will be enough. And because this is Apple's first attempt at a foldable, many buyers will be more tempted than usual by extra protection.
Here's what to budget for.
1. The case: Dh319 to Dh529
Apple has released two official cases for the Duo.
The iPhone Duo Case costs Dh319. It's a two-part design that covers both halves of the phone against scratches and drops.
The iPhone Duo Folio with Kickstand costs Dh529 and props the unfolded phone up for reading, video or FaceTime calls. Both cases are magnetic and support wireless charging.
So the starting price becomes:
iPhone Duo 256GB: Dh8,499
With the standard case: Dh8,818
With the Folio with Kickstand: Dh9,028
2. AppleCare+: Probably another Dh1349
This is probably the biggest add-on.
Apple charges around Dh1,349 for two years of AppleCare+ on the Duo. It covers accidental damage such as drops and spills, and includes priority support and a free battery replacement once capacity falls below 80 per cent.
That's roughly 16 per cent of the phone's starting price, which is not small change. But a foldable shifts the maths. With two displays, a hinge and a 7.6-inch folding screen, the Duo has more ways to go wrong than a conventional iPhone, and buyers have more reason to worry about accidents.
On standard iPhones in the UAE, AppleCare+ claims cost Dh 99 for screen or back-glass damage and Dh349 for other accidental damage. The Duo also carries a separate fee for replacing its cover layer. Apple hasn't yet published out-of-warranty repair prices for the folding display or hinge, so don't assume a regular iPhone repair bill tells the whole story.
3. The charger: easy to forget, easy to get wrong
Apple includes a USB-C cable but no adapter or EarPods.
If you already own a suitable USB-C adapter, you're set. If not, the right one depends on how fast you want to charge.
Apple says wired fast charging needs a 60W-capable USB-C cable and a USB Power Delivery adapter, so its 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max, at Dh169, is the one to get. The 20W USB-C adapter, at over Dh70, will charge the Duo, just not quickly, and it falls short of Apple's minimum for MagSafe. Apple's 35W Dual USB-C adapter, at Dh249, can charge two devices at once, but it won't unlock the Duo's fastest wired charging.
In practice, the Dh169 adapter is the one most Duo buyers will want.
4. MagSafe: Another Dh199
The Duo's cases support MagSafe, and Apple's 2-metre MagSafe Charger costs Dh199. It's a convenience, not a necessity. Then again, convenience is much of what you're paying for with a phone like this.
Apple says MagSafe needs at least a 35W adapter. The Dh169 40W adapter clears that bar comfortably, so the pair costs Dh368.
5. More storage: Up to Dh5,100 extra
This is where the headline price can change dramatically.
Choose the 2TB model and you've spent Dh13,599 before buying a case, a charger or any protection. The question for most buyers is whether that big screen and those cameras will tempt them into keeping far more photos, video and files on the phone.
Plans can be shared with up to five family members through Family Sharing, and since September they include Apple TV and Apple Arcade at no extra cost. It's modest next to the price of the phone, but it's a recurring cost rather than a one-off purchase.
So what does the iPhone Duo really cost?
The sensible setup
iPhone Duo 256GB: Dh8,499
Standard Apple case: Dh319
AppleCare+: Dh1,349
Total: Dh10,167, already Dh1,668 above the sticker price
The well-equipped setup
iPhone Duo 256GB: Dh8,499
Folio with Kickstand: Dh529
AppleCare+: Dh1,349
40W Dynamic Power Adapter: Dh169
MagSafe Charger: Dh199
Total: Dh10,745
The no-compromise setup
Make it the 2TB model with the same accessories, and the total climbs to Dh15,845. That's Dh7,346 above the starting price, before any iCloud+ subscription, mobile plan or other extras.
None of this is compulsory. You can reuse an old charger, skip AppleCare+, buy a cheaper case and stay at 256GB.
The real question: What is it replacing?
The Duo is s 7.6-inch inner screen is built for multitasking, reading and watching, which puts it somewhere between a phone and a small tablet.
So the better question may not be "Can I afford a Dh8,499 phone?" It may be "Would I still need a second device if I had one?"
If the Duo saves you from buying both an iPhone and an iPad mini, the numbers start to look more reasonable. If a perfectly good tablet already sits on your coffee table, the case gets much harder to make.
Dh8,499 gets you through the door. Depending on storage, protection and accessories, the phone you take home could easily cost more than Dh10,000, and get close to Dh16,000. For a first-generation foldable, the real decision is less about whether Apple has finally made one and more about how much of your existing setup you expect it to replace.