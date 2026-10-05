iPhone Duo for Dh8,499 in the UAE? That’s just the beginning – here’s the real cost of owning one

Apple says wired fast charging needs a 60W-capable USB-C cable and a USB Power Delivery adapter, so its 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max, at Dh169, is the one to get. The 20W USB-C adapter, at over Dh70, will charge the Duo, just not quickly, and it falls short of Apple's minimum for MagSafe. Apple's 35W Dual USB-C adapter, at Dh249, can charge two devices at once, but it won't unlock the Duo's fastest wired charging.