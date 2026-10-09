What is One UI 9? Samsung’s Android 17 update explained, and which Galaxy phones get it

Smarter AI assistants. Now Brief gains generative and editable cards, and Galaxy AI adds Now Nudge alongside Creative Studio, Interpreter, Document Scan and Voice Recorder features. Now Brief is Samsung’s daily summary feed, and Now Nudge offers contextual suggestions while you use the phone.

My FanCam. This feature automatically tracks and reframes a subject while you film, which is useful for school plays, sports or concerts.

Stronger security. A new Security Brief gives updates on malware warnings, apps installed from unknown sources and apps asking for permissions they don’t need. It joins Privacy Alerts and Scam Detection. Android 17 also adds Advanced Protection Mode.

A clearer location indicator. A blue dot now appears whenever an app is using your location.

More control over the Quick Panel. The already customizable pull-down panel now gives you more say over its layout.

Better Samsung Notes. There’s a new tape tool, new pen styles and a feature that automatically straightens lines you draw.

Lock screen and DeX. Lock screen clocks can now adapt to your wallpaper, and Samsung DeX gets upgrades.

Accessibility. Samsung has merged its version of TalkBack with Google’s and added a Select to Speak tool that reads text and images aloud.