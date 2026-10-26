Foldable iPhone Duo faces early criticism over screen durability and hinge design
Apple has responded to reports of cracked screens on its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, after some owners said the inner display developed damage within hours or days of purchase.
The company says only a small number of devices are affected and has advised customers experiencing display problems to contact AppleCare for a replacement. However, Apple has not explained what causes the cracks or confirmed whether a wider fix is planned.
The reports have raised questions about the durability of the new device, particularly around its hinge and central screen crease.
Apple acknowledges the issue: A small number of iPhone Duo units have reported inner-display problems.
Replacement available: Apple advises affected customers to contact AppleCare.
Cracks near the hinge: Some users report unusual resistance or a crunching sound before noticing screen damage.
Cause remains unknown: iFixit has suggested a possible hinge-related problem, but this has not been confirmed by Apple.
Other complaints: Users have also raised concerns about screen glare, selfie quality and apps that are not yet optimised for the foldable display.
In a statement to Mashable, Apple said the response from early iPhone Duo users had been positive, with developers working to adapt their apps to the phone’s foldable design.
The company then acknowledged the display problem, saying it affected a “small number” of devices.
Apple’s advice to customers is to contact AppleCare if they experience issues with the inner screen so they can seek a replacement.
The response to iPhone Duo from early users has been incredibly positive, and we are seeing exciting things from developers who are rapidly updating their apps to take advantage of its unique form factor. We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units. If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement.Apple’s full statement
However, the company has not disclosed the number of affected phones, identified the cause of the damage or announced a broader repair programme.
MacRumors also reported Apple’s statement, noting that the problem appeared to develop shortly after purchase in affected units.
Several users have described damage appearing along the inner screen’s central crease, with some saying they noticed something unusual while unfolding the device.
According to Bloomberg, reported symptoms include:
A crunching sound when opening the phone.
Unusual stiffness or resistance around the hinge.
Cracks appearing along the centre of the inner display.
White patches, bright lines or other display malfunctions.
A bump or loose-feeling component beneath the screen.
Some owners said their phones had not been dropped or visibly damaged before the problem appeared.
Bloomberg reported that it independently verified accounts from more than half a dozen customers through photographs and records of their communications with Apple support.
The issue has not affected every device. Bloomberg said it did not encounter the fault on a review unit supplied by Apple or on another phone purchased independently.
The cause has not been established, but the hinge has emerged as one possible source of the problem.
Repair specialists at iFixit examined the iPhone Duo and identified several components converging around the area where some users reported cracks. The publication suggested that a retracting support component inside the hinge might fail to move as intended, potentially putting pressure on the display.
This is a possible explanation, not a confirmed diagnosis. Apple has not publicly endorsed the theory or released findings from its investigation.
MacRumors also cautioned that some images circulating online and allegedly showing cracked screens may have been AI-generated, making it harder to assess the full scale of the issue.
Screen cracking is not the only concern reported by some early iPhone Duo owners.
Mashable has highlighted several other complaints:
Screen glare: The matte inner display has been criticised for reducing colour vibrancy and reflecting light.
Selfie quality: Some users have raised concerns about the FaceTime camera, saying image processing can leave photos looking unnatural.
App compatibility: Several apps have yet to be fully optimised for the phone’s wider inner screen, although developers are expected to continue updating them.
The device attracted strong demand when pre-orders opened on October 16, with some delivery estimates reportedly extending into January 2027.
YouTuber Tim Pan also tested the phone through 10,000 folds in a machine, followed by another 1,000 folds at minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit.
Images shared after the test appeared to show a deeper crease, although the test does not establish the cause of the reported screen failures.
Foldable phones have presented manufacturers with durability challenges because their flexible displays and hinges must withstand repeated opening and closing.
Samsung faced early display problems with its first Galaxy Fold in 2019. Following failures on some review devices, the company delayed its wider release while making design changes to improve screen protection.
Samsung has since refined its Galaxy Z Fold range over successive generations.
Apple has also faced hardware complaints with earlier iPhones. The iPhone 6 Plus attracted criticism in 2014 over reports that it could bend under pressure, while the iPhone 4 faced reception problems associated with how users held the phone.
These earlier incidents are different from the current iPhone Duo reports and do not establish whether Apple’s new foldable has a widespread defect. They do, however, illustrate the challenges manufacturers can face when introducing new hardware designs.
Apple recommends that customers experiencing inner-display problems contact AppleCare to arrange a replacement.
Some affected users have reportedly received replacement devices, while others have faced delays because of limited stock availability.
For now, Apple has not announced a broader recall or confirmed a permanent fix. The company says the problem affects a small number of units, but the underlying cause remains unclear.
As Apple investigates the reports, the availability of replacements and any findings about the hinge and display will be important to understanding whether the issue is limited to a small number of phones or requires further action.