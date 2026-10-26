Are iPhone Duo screens really cracking? Fake photos cloud ‘Crackgate’ as real cases emerge

The fakes started before the phone was even on sale
Within hours of the iPhone Duo going on sale on October 23, photos began spreading of brand-new phones with their inner screens split down the middle. By Sunday, the problem had a name, Crackgate.
The phone sells for Dh8,499. That price makes every crack photo feel like a scandal. However, a close look at the coverage shows two stories tangled together: A real hardware failure of unknown scale, and an online pile of images inflated by reposts, jokes and at least one AI-altered picture.
The core reports hold up. According to Tech-ish, owners in Australia, the US, Canada, China and India had posted photos of the same fault by Sunday. 9to5Mac describes a consistent pattern across them: a crack runs down the center of the fold, then a block of pixels across one half of the screen gets stuck glowing white.
The most-cited case comes from an owner in Melbourne, first reported by MacRumors. He said he had owned the phone for about six hours and opened it fewer than 20 times. While unfolding it to show a friend, he felt something give under the screen near the hinge, then heard a crack. The display had no prior marks.
He took it to an Apple Store, where staff replaced it on the spot, Tom’s Guide reported. A buyer in Dallas told a similar story to tech-ish: the screen broke during setup after roughly four folds, on a hinge that already felt stiff.
Apple Stores handing out replacements is the strongest confirmation that real units are failing. Apple itself has made no public statement.
The fakes started before the phone was even on sale. On September 10, a day after Apple announced the Duo, an account on X posted an image of a heavily creased Duo, claiming it showed three months of use. The fact-checking site Lead Stories found that an AI detector rated the image 99.9% likely to be machine-made. A reverse image search led to Apple’s own launch photos, which showed no damage.
Since launch, the noise has grown. Tech-ish found that the most-shared posts on X recycle each other’s pictures. The same photo of a cracked phone in a Chinese Apple Store appears in at least four of them. A wallpaper that mimics the crack and its green line is circulating as a joke. One widely shared photo now carries a reader note on X saying it was altered with AI.
The confusion runs both ways, though. When the Melbourne owner posted his photo, some commenters dismissed it as AI-generated, PhoneArena reported. They pointed to what they took for extra fingers and a strange black blob. The owner explained the blob was simply him hiding a photo of his child on the screen with Apple’s markup tool. PhoneArena concluded the story was genuine.
Even platform moderators are hedging. According to Yahoo Tech, Reddit moderators who tried to verify one widely shared collection of crack photos told users to treat it as unverified, neither confirmed real nor confirmed fake.
Techaeris summed up the state of play: Crackgate is a handful of verified devices and a much larger pile of unverified images. That’s how most launch-week durability scares begin.
The strongest case against the Duo comes from durability YouTuber JerryRigEverything. In tests reported by Tom’s Guide, dust got into the hinge through several gaps despite the phone’s dust-proof rating. A bend test then left a permanent green line across the inner screen before it stopped responding entirely. Most foldables he has tested over the years survive his routine, he said. “The iPhone Duo did not.”
Other testing points the other way. Android Authority notes that reviewers who ran the phone through thousands of mechanical folds saw wear but no cracks. One robot test reached more than 32,000 folds. AppleInsider polled Apple Stores and found none seeing broken units come in for repair.
Nobody knows yet, and Apple hasn’t said. Three theories are circulating.
The first is a faulty batch of hinge parts. A teardown by a YouTube repair channel, reported by AppleInsider, found a broken hinge component inside a damaged unit. 9to5Mac says the defective-batch theory is gaining traction among owners. The second is handling. Some users suspect people are closing the phone by pressing on the middle of the screen, where the crease has little support underneath.
The third is store demo units. Many of the photos from China show display models that shoppers handle, and press, all day long.
Failures from normal use are covered by Apple’s one-year warranty, and there’s a 14-day return window. Outside warranty, the bill is steep. Apple’s US estimate for replacing the inner screen is $999, or $99 with AppleCare+, which itself costs $399, according to Andro-News.
Until there’s an answer, the advice from the coverage is simple: unfold the phone slowly with both hands, keep the hinge free of grit, and don’t press on the crease.
Some iPhone Duo screens are genuinely cracking, in the same spot and in the same way, within days of purchase. But no one, Apple included, has said how many. The viral picture of Crackgate is exaggerated by recycled photos, memes and AI fakes. The real number, and whether it grows as more phones ship in January, will decide whether this becomes a footnote or a scandal.