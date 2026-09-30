Do not set up the iPhone yet. The transfer only runs from the setup screen. If you finish setup first, you must erase the iPhone and start over.

Update your Android phone and the Google Messages, Chrome and WhatsApp apps. Updated Chrome is needed to bring bookmarks across.

Check your Android version. Android 17 on a supported Pixel or Galaxy can transfer without any app. Everything else uses Apple's free Move to iOS app from Google Play.

Back up to Google as a safety net. Turn on Google Photos backup and confirm contacts and calendars sync to your Google account.

Move anything off the microSD card you want to keep, or confirm the transfer will include it. The total must fit on the iPhone.

Screenshot your home screen and app list. You will reinstall most apps from the App Store, and a list makes it quick.

Export two-factor codes. In Google Authenticator or your authenticator app, export accounts or sign in with cloud sync on. Losing these is the most painful mistake a switcher can make.

Note banking app re-registration. Many banks bind to one device; have your login details ready.

Find a USB-C to USB-C cable. A wired connection is faster than Wi-Fi for large photo libraries.