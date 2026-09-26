UAE Ministry of Interior app to be temporarily unavailable on Sunday

Users urged to plan transactions around brief MoI app shutdown
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior's (MoI) smart app will be temporarily unavailable in the early hours of Sunday as the ministry carries out updates to the platform.
In an announcement on its official social media accounts, the ministry said the app will be offline on Sunday, September 27, 2026, from 2am to 5am.
The ministry said the suspension is necessary to carry out updates to the application. Services on the app are expected to resume once the maintenance work is completed.
Residents who use the app for ministry services are advised to complete any urgent transactions before or after the three-hour window to avoid disruption.