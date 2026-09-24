AI, poetry and sign language apps win Abu Dhabi youth innovation awards

Students also created tools for Arabic poetry, language learning, UAE Sign Language
An AI platform that lets users speak with virtual Arab writers and thinkers, an audio tool for Arabic poetry and an app translating UAE Sign Language into speech are among the projects recognised at the 2026 Youth Innovation Award in Abu Dhabi.
The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, announced the winners during the fifth Congress of Arabic & Creative Industries at Manarat Al Saadiyat.
The award is open to young creators aged 18 to 29 and focuses on ideas combining Arabic, technology, design and cultural identity.
Manal Khameis Alymmahi, Rouda Albedwawi and Asia Alkaiili won first place in the University Students Category for Guardian of the Poem, an interactive game based on pre-Islamic literature. Players go on an adventure to collect pieces of a lost poem.
Moatasem Hassan Saad and Youssef Eleyouta came second with Wasl, an AI platform connecting users with Arabic literature and knowledge. Users can have voice conversations with virtual characters representing writers, scholars and thinkers.
Third place went to Hishaam Abdul Razik, Simreen Siraj Shehzadi, Shaymaa Metnani and Christian Sabatini for Faseeh, an Arabic-learning platform that uses everyday situations and real-life tasks to help people practise speaking the language.
In the Emerging Entrepreneurs Category, Mohammed Maher Al Hamami, Yousuf Abdulrahman Al Hareeri and Ali Saleh Rais took first place with Okaz.
The audio platform can recognise Arabic poetry verses and their authors and allows users to take part in poetry exchanges. Its audio features are also designed to be accessible to people with visual impairments.
Sultan Alshehhi came second with Ramsa, an app providing real-time translation between UAE Sign Language and speech to improve communication between Deaf and hard-of-hearing people and the hearing community.
Jamil Safari took third place with Future that Carry our Arabic Identity, a film imagining an advanced future in which Arabic language and culture remain central.
Dr Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC, said the award gives young people an opportunity to test ideas and develop new ways to strengthen Arabic across technology, storytelling and design.
The award is part of Congress X Youth, which provides university students and young professionals with workshops, training and opportunities to connect with people working across the creative industries.