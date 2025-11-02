GOLD/FOREX
Two UAE students create app that translates thoughts into spoken Arabic

Groundbreaking invention gives voice to those who can't speak

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Sharjah: Two university students have developed an innovative application called “KALAM” that transforms thoughts into spoken or written Arabic, offering a voice to those who cannot speak.

Developed by Ahmed Zahir and Ahmed Shadid from the American University of Sharjah, the app enables non-verbal Arabic speakers and individuals with speech impairments to communicate using an advanced EEG-based imagined speech technology, Emarat Al Youm reported.

Their invention won second place in the James Dyson Award UAE 2025, recognising its transformational potential for people with speech impairments.

KALAM works by capturing brain signals using an EEG (electroencephalogram) headset when users think of specific Arabic words. The raw signals are first filtered to remove noise, then processed to identify key brainwave patterns.

These are matched against a trained library of 30 Arabic words. Once a match is found, the word appears as text or is spoken aloud by the application, all in real time and without any physical movement.

The researchers said what makes KALAM unique is its focus on imagined Arabic speech, a field largely overlooked in brain–computer interface research, which is dominated by English-language systems. Unlike assistive tools that rely on eye tracking, physical switches, or limited symbol boards, KALAM enables users to communicate purely by thought.

They hope the app will pave the way for more inclusive communication technologies in the Arabic-speaking world.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
