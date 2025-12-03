Mashreq NEO PLUS offers UAE’s highest savings rates of 6.25% p.a. with fee-free banking and investments

In a globally uncertain 2025, people across the UAE are more motivated than ever to make the most of their money, inspired by the country’s stable economy and abundant opportunities.

As savvy residents prioritise financial security and future planning, smart saving has become a natural part of life here.

Many are turning to Mashreq NEO PLUS Saver Account, an innovative new product from Mashreq NEO that offers the highest savings returns in the UAE – a whopping 6.25 per cent interest a year – to maximise their money.

Whether you’re salaried, self-employed or an entrepreneur, the NEO PLUS Saver Account is designed to help your money grow with minimal effort. The process is simple, transparent and rewarding. This is not just a short-term offer – Mashreq is committed to always provide the best returns to NEO PLUS customers.

Best of all, it’s also available as a Sharia-compliant account.

How it works

Receive a monthly salary of Dh10,000 or more and you’ll earn an impressive 6.25 per cent interest a year on your balances in NEO PLUS Saver Account.

Even if you’re not receiving your salary in Mashreq NEO, you can still benefit. Just maintain a balance of Dh50,000 or more in your NEO PLUS Saver Account to earn 5 per cent interest a year.

New customers also benefit from a generous joining bonus of up to Dh5,000.

This includes up to Dh3,500 for salary transfers, early-bird cashback of Dh1,500 (covering 5 per cent cashback on debit card spend and Dh300 on international transfers, and up to Dh1,000 in referral bonuses). These rewards can be claimed within three months of opening the account, providing immediate, tangible value.