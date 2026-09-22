Google’s $899 AI-first Googlebook targets Android users with seamless ecosystem
Dubai: Google is launching a new range of premium laptops designed for an AI-focused world, with prices starting at $899.
Googlebook is a new category of premium, AI-first laptops running an Android-based desktop platform called Googlebook OS. Google says the platform is designed to succeed the traditional Chromebook.
The laptops are designed to work closely with Android phones, allowing users to access mobile apps, files and notifications directly from the laptop taskbar.
Googlebook also introduces AI-focused features including Magic Pointer, which provides contextual on-screen actions and suggestions, and Rambler, which can clean up voice notes.
The laptops are being produced by hardware partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo. They use premium materials such as aluminium, magnesium and carbon fibre, and feature an iconic notification and charging Glowbar.
Google has opened pre-orders for five Googlebook models, with starting prices ranging from $899 (Dh3,301) to $1,299 (Dh4,770).
The $899 starting price is below the $1,299 entry-level MacBook Air. However, Googlebook is not positioned as a Chromebook replacement or as a laptop designed for every type of buyer.
The starting price includes a 12-month Google AI Pro subscription, which includes 5TB of cloud storage and Gemini Advanced.
Pre-orders are now open, with retail availability beginning on October 4, 2026, in the US. Select international markets, including the UK, Canada and Australia, are due to follow on October 5.
Google is positioning Googlebook as an Android-focused answer to Apple's seamless connection between its phones and computers.
The laptops are designed to provide continuity between an Android phone and a desktop computer, allowing users to pick up where they left off on their phone.
Googlebook laptops will feature at least 16GB of RAM, with some models offering up to 32GB, while storage starts at 256GB SSD. They will also feature NPUs capable of more than 45 TOPS of on-device AI performance.
Other features include touch displays of up to 2.8K OLED resolution, a Google Titan C/C2 security chip, fingerprint readers, facial authentication and backlit keyboards featuring a "G Key" and Glowbar.
Google has not announced UAE pricing or availability for Googlebook.
The UAE is not part of the initial launch wave. Following the US launch on October 4, availability is scheduled for Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Australia on October 5.
For UAE buyers, local availability remains unconfirmed and customers may need to wait for a regional rollout or consider third-party importers.