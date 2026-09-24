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UAE records 3,494 motorcycle accidents in four years

Speeding, tailgating and reckless riding drive rise in crashes nationwide

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Gulf News Archive - For illustrative purposes
Gulf News Archive - For illustrative purposes
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Dubai: Motorcycle accidents across the UAE more than doubled in four years, rising from 605 in 2022 to 1,224 in 2025, according to Ministry of Interior figures.

A total of 3,494 motorcycle accidents were recorded nationwide between 2022 and 2025, with crashes increasing every year during the period.

The sharp rise comes as motorcycles, particularly those used for delivery services, have become increasingly common on UAE roads, alongside privately owned motorcycles.

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Accidents rise every year

Motorcycle accidents rose steadily across the UAE over the four year period, climbing from 605 cases in 2022 to 783 in 2023 and 882 in 2024, before surging to 1,224 in 2025 the highest annual total recorded.

Accidents involving delivery motorcycles and privately owned bikes more than doubled between 2022 and 2025.

Speeding and unsafe overtaking among key causes

According to the Ministry of Interior, the rise in motorcycle accidents has been linked to a combination of traffic violations and unsafe riding practices.

Among the main causes are speeding, tailgating, improper overtaking, rider distraction, and failure to follow traffic signals and road signs. Authorities also pointed to reckless riding and the use of motorcycles in situations that do not meet road safety requirements.

With motorcyclists among the most vulnerable road users, authorities stressed the importance of staying focused, maintaining safe distances and exercising caution at all times.

Growing role of motorcycles

Motorcycles are playing an increasingly important role on UAE roads, particularly in the fast-growing delivery sector, while also serving as a popular mode of personal transport.

As their numbers continue to grow, Traffic and Patrol Departments across the country have stepped up awareness campaigns and educational initiatives to promote safer riding practices and reduce traffic violations.

Four year figures

Motorcycle accidents

2022 605

2023 783

2024 882

2025 1,224

Total 3,494

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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Related Topics:
DubaiSharjahAjmanRas Al KhaimahFujairahAbu Dhabi,Umm Al Qaiwain

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