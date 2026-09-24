Speeding, tailgating and reckless riding drive rise in crashes nationwide
Dubai: Motorcycle accidents across the UAE more than doubled in four years, rising from 605 in 2022 to 1,224 in 2025, according to Ministry of Interior figures.
A total of 3,494 motorcycle accidents were recorded nationwide between 2022 and 2025, with crashes increasing every year during the period.
The sharp rise comes as motorcycles, particularly those used for delivery services, have become increasingly common on UAE roads, alongside privately owned motorcycles.
Motorcycle accidents rose steadily across the UAE over the four year period, climbing from 605 cases in 2022 to 783 in 2023 and 882 in 2024, before surging to 1,224 in 2025 the highest annual total recorded.
Accidents involving delivery motorcycles and privately owned bikes more than doubled between 2022 and 2025.
According to the Ministry of Interior, the rise in motorcycle accidents has been linked to a combination of traffic violations and unsafe riding practices.
Among the main causes are speeding, tailgating, improper overtaking, rider distraction, and failure to follow traffic signals and road signs. Authorities also pointed to reckless riding and the use of motorcycles in situations that do not meet road safety requirements.
With motorcyclists among the most vulnerable road users, authorities stressed the importance of staying focused, maintaining safe distances and exercising caution at all times.
Motorcycles are playing an increasingly important role on UAE roads, particularly in the fast-growing delivery sector, while also serving as a popular mode of personal transport.
As their numbers continue to grow, Traffic and Patrol Departments across the country have stepped up awareness campaigns and educational initiatives to promote safer riding practices and reduce traffic violations.
2022 605
2023 783
2024 882
2025 1,224
Total 3,494