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UAE environmental fines: From Dh500 to Dh10 million for violations — what to know

Dubai crackdown on illegal dumping highlights steep UAE environmental fines

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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From nuclear waste to littering: How UAE enforces tough green penalties
From nuclear waste to littering: How UAE enforces tough green penalties
AP

Dubai Police have seized 17 tankers and charged 18 suspects over alleged illegal dumping of sewage, petrochemical waste and other hazardous materials outside approved disposal sites.

The cases were uncovered during the first six months of 2026, in a crackdown involving Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority.

The action has highlighted the range of environmental and waste-related penalties that can apply across the UAE, with fines varying according to the type and seriousness of the offence.

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UAE environmental fines at a glance

The maximum penalties under federal and Dubai laws include:

  • Dh10 million — certain serious offences involving nuclear substances and nuclear waste

  • Dh1 million — specified illegal waste disposal offences by private entities under federal waste-management law

  • Dh500,000 — violations covered by Dubai's waste-management law

  • Dh100,000 — illegal wastewater disposal in Dubai

  • Dh50,000 — disposal of hazardous waste at an unauthorised site in Dubai

These figures come from different laws and apply to different offences. The Dh10 million figure, in particular, relates to specific nuclear-related offences and is not a general penalty for illegal dumping.

Dh10m for certain nuclear-waste offences

Under Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 on the Protection and Development of the Environment, certain serious offences involving nuclear substances and nuclear waste can attract fines of up to Dh10 million, along with other penalties.

The law covers offences involving the import, transport, burial, dumping, storage and disposal of nuclear substances or nuclear waste in the UAE.

Source: UAE Government Legislation.

Dh1m for specified illegal waste disposal

Under Federal Law No. 12 of 2018 on Integrated Waste Management, private entities can face fines of up to Dh1 million for specified offences involving the littering, burial or burning of waste, or disposal in open areas, roads, waterways, public gardens and other unauthorised locations.

Those responsible may also have to cover the costs of treating or repairing environmental damage caused by the violation.

Source: UAE Government Legislation, Federal Law No. 12 of 2018.

Dubai waste-management fines

Dubai has its own waste-management framework. Under Dubai Law No. 18 of 2024 on Regulating Waste Management, violations of the law, its implementing bylaw or related resolutions can attract fines of up to Dh500,000.

If the same violation is repeated within one year, the fine can be doubled, subject to the Dh500,000 maximum.

Dubai Municipality is the competent authority responsible for supervising and monitoring waste management in the emirate.

Source: Dubai Legislation Portal, Law No. 18 of 2024.

Specific Dubai waste fines

Dubai's waste-disposal penalty schedule sets out fines for a range of offences:

  • Dh50,000 — disposing of hazardous waste at an unauthorised site

  • Dh20,000 — bringing hazardous waste from outside Dubai into a waste-disposal site

  • Dh10,000 — taking hazardous waste out of a disposal site without a permit

  • Dh10,000 — operating a waste-management activity without a permit

  • Dh10,000 — bringing general waste from outside Dubai into a landfill

  • Dh5,000 — contaminating a hazardous-waste disposal site

  • Dh5,000 — entering a hazardous-waste disposal site without a permit

  • Dh1,000 — disposing of general waste at an unauthorised site

  • Dh1,000 — open burning of waste

  • Dh500 — littering waste in public places

These specific penalties are set out under Executive Council Resolution No. 58 of 2017, which is referenced in Dubai's current waste-management framework.

Source: Dubai Legislation Portal.

Illegal wastewater disposal

Separate Dubai public-health regulations also set penalties for wastewater and pollution-related offences.

Key fines include:

  • Dh100,000 — illegal disposal of wastewater

  • Dh50,000 — dumping or spilling concrete or other material from ready-mix vehicles at unauthorised locations

  • Dh10,000 — wastewater leaking or overflowing from buildings or vacuum tankers onto public roads

  • Dh3,000 — improper disposal or spillage of used oil

  • Dh3,000 — discharging oil into seawater, beaches, creeks or ports

Source: Dubai Legislation Portal, Executive Council Resolution No. 14 of 2015.

Authorities can take further action

The penalties are not limited to fines. Under Dubai's waste-management law, authorities can take additional measures against violators, including:

  • Suspending waste-management activities

  • Suspending or revoking licences and permits

  • Temporarily or permanently closing an establishment

  • Impounding non-compliant vehicles

In certain cases, authorities can also deport the driver of a non-compliant vehicle or disconnect water and electricity services to a violating building or establishment.

Violators can also pay for environmental damage

The financial consequences can extend beyond the initial fine.

Under Dubai's waste-management law, violators can be required to:

  • Remedy the violation

  • Repair any resulting damage

  • Restore the affected area or situation

  • Pay the costs of remedial work

If Dubai Municipality carries out the work because the violator fails to do so, it can recover the costs and impose an additional 25 per cent administrative fee.

What the fines mean

The UAE's environmental penalties vary significantly depending on the offence and the law under which a violation is prosecuted.

The Dh10 million maximum applies to certain nuclear-related offences, while other federal and Dubai laws prescribe lower maximums or specific fines for waste dumping, wastewater disposal, pollution and other environmental violations.

Source note: The penalties above come from different federal and Dubai laws and apply to different offences. They should not be treated as a single blanket fine for all types of illegal dumping.
Related Topics:
crimeDubaiDubai MunicipalityDubai Police

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