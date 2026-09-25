Dubai crackdown on illegal dumping highlights steep UAE environmental fines
Dubai Police have seized 17 tankers and charged 18 suspects over alleged illegal dumping of sewage, petrochemical waste and other hazardous materials outside approved disposal sites.
The cases were uncovered during the first six months of 2026, in a crackdown involving Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority.
The action has highlighted the range of environmental and waste-related penalties that can apply across the UAE, with fines varying according to the type and seriousness of the offence.
The maximum penalties under federal and Dubai laws include:
Dh10 million — certain serious offences involving nuclear substances and nuclear waste
Dh1 million — specified illegal waste disposal offences by private entities under federal waste-management law
Dh500,000 — violations covered by Dubai's waste-management law
Dh100,000 — illegal wastewater disposal in Dubai
Dh50,000 — disposal of hazardous waste at an unauthorised site in Dubai
These figures come from different laws and apply to different offences. The Dh10 million figure, in particular, relates to specific nuclear-related offences and is not a general penalty for illegal dumping.
Under Federal Law No. 24 of 1999 on the Protection and Development of the Environment, certain serious offences involving nuclear substances and nuclear waste can attract fines of up to Dh10 million, along with other penalties.
The law covers offences involving the import, transport, burial, dumping, storage and disposal of nuclear substances or nuclear waste in the UAE.
Source: UAE Government Legislation.
Under Federal Law No. 12 of 2018 on Integrated Waste Management, private entities can face fines of up to Dh1 million for specified offences involving the littering, burial or burning of waste, or disposal in open areas, roads, waterways, public gardens and other unauthorised locations.
Those responsible may also have to cover the costs of treating or repairing environmental damage caused by the violation.
Source: UAE Government Legislation, Federal Law No. 12 of 2018.
Dubai has its own waste-management framework. Under Dubai Law No. 18 of 2024 on Regulating Waste Management, violations of the law, its implementing bylaw or related resolutions can attract fines of up to Dh500,000.
If the same violation is repeated within one year, the fine can be doubled, subject to the Dh500,000 maximum.
Dubai Municipality is the competent authority responsible for supervising and monitoring waste management in the emirate.
Source: Dubai Legislation Portal, Law No. 18 of 2024.
Dubai's waste-disposal penalty schedule sets out fines for a range of offences:
Dh50,000 — disposing of hazardous waste at an unauthorised site
Dh20,000 — bringing hazardous waste from outside Dubai into a waste-disposal site
Dh10,000 — taking hazardous waste out of a disposal site without a permit
Dh10,000 — operating a waste-management activity without a permit
Dh10,000 — bringing general waste from outside Dubai into a landfill
Dh5,000 — contaminating a hazardous-waste disposal site
Dh5,000 — entering a hazardous-waste disposal site without a permit
Dh1,000 — disposing of general waste at an unauthorised site
Dh1,000 — open burning of waste
Dh500 — littering waste in public places
These specific penalties are set out under Executive Council Resolution No. 58 of 2017, which is referenced in Dubai's current waste-management framework.
Source: Dubai Legislation Portal.
Separate Dubai public-health regulations also set penalties for wastewater and pollution-related offences.
Key fines include:
Dh100,000 — illegal disposal of wastewater
Dh50,000 — dumping or spilling concrete or other material from ready-mix vehicles at unauthorised locations
Dh10,000 — wastewater leaking or overflowing from buildings or vacuum tankers onto public roads
Dh3,000 — improper disposal or spillage of used oil
Dh3,000 — discharging oil into seawater, beaches, creeks or ports
Source: Dubai Legislation Portal, Executive Council Resolution No. 14 of 2015.
The penalties are not limited to fines. Under Dubai's waste-management law, authorities can take additional measures against violators, including:
Suspending waste-management activities
Suspending or revoking licences and permits
Temporarily or permanently closing an establishment
Impounding non-compliant vehicles
In certain cases, authorities can also deport the driver of a non-compliant vehicle or disconnect water and electricity services to a violating building or establishment.
The financial consequences can extend beyond the initial fine.
Under Dubai's waste-management law, violators can be required to:
Remedy the violation
Repair any resulting damage
Restore the affected area or situation
Pay the costs of remedial work
If Dubai Municipality carries out the work because the violator fails to do so, it can recover the costs and impose an additional 25 per cent administrative fee.
The UAE's environmental penalties vary significantly depending on the offence and the law under which a violation is prosecuted.
The Dh10 million maximum applies to certain nuclear-related offences, while other federal and Dubai laws prescribe lower maximums or specific fines for waste dumping, wastewater disposal, pollution and other environmental violations.
Source note: The penalties above come from different federal and Dubai laws and apply to different offences. They should not be treated as a single blanket fine for all types of illegal dumping.