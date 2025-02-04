UAE traffic fines: How to pay someone else’s fine online in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Motorists can use online platforms to pay fines linked to another driver or vehicle
Dubai: Need to pay a UAE traffic fine on behalf of someone else? Whether it is a fine issued to a family member, friend or a vehicle used for work, motorists can settle certain traffic fines online without the registered driver having to make the payment themselves.
The process depends on where the traffic violation was recorded. In Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) provides a ‘Pay Fines for Others’ service, while motorists can use the TAMM platform for traffic fines in Abu Dhabi.
Here is how to pay someone else’s traffic fine online in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Dubai’s RTA allows motorists to pay vehicle fines registered to another person through its digital services.
The RTA says the service can be used by entering relevant details such as the fine number, vehicle plate details, driving licence number or traffic file number.
To pay a fine for someone else:
Open the RTA Dubai app and log in using UAE Pass.
Go to the Fines service.
Select ‘Pay Fines for Others’.
Enter the available details, such as the plate number, driving licence number, traffic file number or fine number.
Check the outstanding fines displayed and select the fine you want to settle.
Complete the payment using the available payment method.
Keep the electronic payment receipt for your records.
The RTA also provides fine-checking and payment services through its website and other official digital channels.
For traffic violations recorded in Abu Dhabi, motorists can use TAMM, the Abu Dhabi Government’s digital services platform.
The traffic fines payment service includes a ‘Pay for Others’ option, allowing users to search for another person's outstanding traffic fines.
To make the payment:
Open the TAMM app and log in using UAE Pass.
Search for ‘Traffic fines payment’.
Select the traffic fines payment service.
Choose ‘Pay for Others’.
Enter the required details. Depending on the search, this can include the Emirates ID, driving licence number, vehicle plate number or Traffic Code (TC) number.
Review the outstanding fines linked to the details provided.
Select the fine you want to pay and complete the transaction using a credit or debit card.
Save the payment confirmation or receipt once the transaction is completed.
The information required depends on the emirate and the payment platform being used.
For Dubai, the RTA lists the following as possible details for fine enquiries and payment:
Fine number
Vehicle plate details
Driving licence number
Traffic file number
For Abu Dhabi, the TAMM service allows searches using details including the Emirates ID, driving licence number, vehicle plate number or Traffic Code number.
Digital government services in Dubai and Abu Dhabi provide options for another person to settle eligible traffic fines on your behalf. This can be useful if a family member or friend is making the payment, or when a company is handling a fine associated with a vehicle used by an employee.
However, paying a fine is different from transferring responsibility for a traffic violation or black points. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, there is a separate process for declaring black points when someone other than the registered driver was driving the vehicle.