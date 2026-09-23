Dubai driving licence renewal: When to renew, requirements, fees and how to do it

Key timelines, documents and fees for renewing your Dubai driving licence
If you hold a Dubai driving licence issued by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), you can renew your licence before it expires. The renewal period, validity of the new licence, documents required and fees depend on your age and how long your licence has been expired.
Here is everything you need to know about how to renew your Dubai driving licence, including when you can renew, what documents you need, how to renew online or through the RTA self-service machines, the fees involved and what happens if your licence has expired.
For Dubai RTA licence holders:
Drivers aged 21 and above: the licence can be renewed up to six months before its expiry date.
Drivers under 21: it can be renewed up to three months before expiry.
UAE/GCC citizens aged 21 and above: the renewed licence is valid for 10 years.
UAE residents aged 21 and above: the renewed licence is valid for five years.
Drivers under 21: receive a one-year licence.
Importantly, RTA says the new renewal date is calculated from the date the renewal application is submitted, rather than the previous expiry date.
For a standard Dubai RTA licence renewal, you need:
A valid Emirates ID
A valid eye test
Payment of any outstanding fines on the driving licence
The eye test must be carried out through an RTA-approved eye-test centre. RTA currently lists the electronic eye test cost as Dh140 to Dh180, depending on the centre or service.
Professional drivers have an additional requirement for a medical fitness test at an RTA-accredited hospital.
You can renew your Dubai driving licence through several RTA channels, including:
The RTA website
The RTA Dubai app
RTA self-service machines
Approved optical stores in Dubai
The RTA self-service machines are located at RTA Customer Happiness Centres in Al Barsha, Kifaf, Twar, Al Manarah, Deira and Umm Ramool, as well as at Tasjeel Centres in Dubai.
The process is essentially as follows:
1. Take an eye test
Before starting the renewal, the driver needs a valid eye test from an RTA-approved eye-test centre.
The result is sent electronically to RTA, so there is generally no need to submit a paper certificate. RTA says the eye test is valid for three years.
2. Make sure your Emirates ID is valid
A valid Emirates ID is one of the requirements for renewing a Dubai driving licence.
Visitors cannot renew an expired Dubai licence because RTA requires a valid Emirates ID.
3. Apply for renewal
You can apply through the RTA website or RTA Dubai app, among other channels.
On the RTA website, the driver logs in using their Emirates ID, passport or UAE Pass, receives an OTP, then selects Drivers Licensing Services → Renew Driving Licence. The driver confirms their licence details before proceeding.
On the RTA Dubai app, you can scan the QR code on your licence or enter your licence number, issue date, birth year and traffic file number.
4. Check and pay fines
Any fines on the driving licence must be paid before the renewal can be completed.
RTA says the renewal service also requires payment of the applicable renewal fees.
5. Confirm your details and pay
The system displays the licence information for the driver to check.
You then select how you want to receive the renewed licence and pay the applicable fees.
For a driver aged 21 or above, the standard licence renewal fee is Dh300, plus Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fee.
6. Receive the renewed licence
The renewed licence is issued instantly once the process is completed.
RTA provides a digital driving licence through the RTA Dubai app, which can also be added to Apple or Samsung Wallet.
If you want a physical card, you can choose delivery or print it at an RTA self-service machine.
Delivery costs are:
Dh20 for standard delivery
Dh35 for same-day delivery
Dh50 for delivery within two hours
The digital licence is available through the RTA Dubai app, and you can also get a physical card through a self-service machine or delivery.
If you complete the process through the self-service machines, you can complete the entire process there and get the renewed physical card. The machine prints the renewed physical card immediately.
RTA lists the self-service machine as a way to receive the original physical renewed licence, while the digital version is available through the RTA Dubai app. If you choose delivery for the physical card, you will have to wait for delivery.
The fees depend on whether the licence is still valid, has been expired for less than 10 years, or has been expired for more than 10 years.
If the licence expired more than 10 years ago
Training file: Dh200
Learning application: Dh100
Handbook manual: Dh50
Evaluation Test: Dh200
Electronic eye test at the Eye Test Centres: Dh140 minimum and Dh180 maximum
Renewal delay fine: Dh500
Licence: Dh300
Knowledge and Innovation: Dh20
If your driving licence expired more than 10 years ago, you must take an Evaluation Test to renew it.
If you have more than one category on your driving licence which expired more than 10 years ago, you must take one Evaluation Test for the light vehicle category. When you pass the test, all the categories will be included in the driving licence, without the need to take all the tests.
Valid, or expired less than 10 years ago
Licence (younger than 21): Dh100
Licence (21 or older): Dh300
Electronic eye test at the Eye Test Centres: Dh140 minimum and Dh180 maximum
Medical test: According to the hospital
Knowledge and Innovation: Dh20
You can still renew an expired Dubai RTA licence. You do not have to start the licensing process again simply because the licence has expired.
However, a renewal delay fine of Dh10 per month applies from the expiry date, up to a maximum of Dh500.
This means it is possible to renew an expired Dubai driving licence, but the applicable delay fine must be paid before the renewal can be completed.