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Free waterpark entry, meals and cake: the UAE birthday freebies worth registering for

Aquaventure, Wild Wadi and Miracle Garden all offer free entry, on very different terms

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
4 MIN READ
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Aquaventure Atlantis
Aquaventure Atlantis
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Dubai: The most common way to miss out on a birthday freebie in the UAE is not knowing it exists. The second most common is finding out about it on the day.

A significant number of the offers below require you to register, download an app or join a loyalty scheme in advance, sometimes a week ahead. Turning up on the day with an Emirates ID gets you nowhere on those.

Here's what's available, sorted by what you actually need to do to claim it.

Attractions

Aquaventure Waterpark, Atlantis The Palm. Free entry, and this is the most valuable single offer on the list.

Registration: Required in advance online, and you need to bring a printed voucher Valid: On your birthday or within six days either side Bring: Original ID, not a photo or a scan Extra: Up to two guests get a discount on their tickets

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates. Free access to the Snow Park with unlimited rides.

This one has the longest lead time on the list, and missing it by a day makes you ineligible.

Registration: Create a Ski Dubai account no later than one month before your birthday, enter your correct date of birth, and opt in to marketing communications. All three are required
How it arrives: An official Birthday Ticket email is sent seven days before your birthday to eligible guests. Creating the account does not generate it immediately
Valid: On your birthday, or up to seven days before or after
Bring: The official Birthday Ticket email plus valid government-issued ID

Opening hours are 10am to 11pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to midnight on Friday, and 9am to midnight at weekends. Last tickets go roughly 90 minutes before closing.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South. Free entry on your birthday with a passport or Emirates ID.

Registration: None Valid: On the day Note: The garden is seasonal and closed through the summer months, so this only works if your birthday falls within the operating season

Restaurants that give you a meal

AB's Absolute Barbecues, Dubai Media City, Deira and Sheikh Zayed Road. Free birthday buffet and cake.

Requirement: Dine with a minimum of two paying adults Valid: On the actual day Bring: ID. UAE residents only

Wagamama, branches across the UAE. A free main course, with some sources also listing a complimentary dessert.

Registration: None required Requirement: Dine with at least one other person, minimum order around Dh100 Valid: Only on the day of the birthday

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm. The standard package free for the birthday guest, for brunch. The house package 299 for free birthday non acholo 199 a free brownie

Requirement: Bring five friends Valid: On the day

LDC Kitchen + Coffee. A free all-you-can-eat brunch during your birthday week.

When: Friday to Sunday
Requirement: At least one paying guest
Bring: Emirates ID

The Cheesecake Factory. A complimentary birthday sundae, and they'll write your name on a dessert plate if you order a cheesecake.

Registration: None required

Cake, coffee and desserts

PAUL Arabia. A free cake, that you can choose from their available ones.

Registration: Through the PAUL Arabia app, and at least seven days in advance according to most listings Valid:Reported as either the week after your birthday or your whole birth month

Starbucks UAE. A free birthday drink.

Registration: Starbucks Rewards membership, and you need to be on the Gold tier Valid: Reported as 30 days or your birthday month

Dunkin'. A free drink and doughnut.

Registration: Dunkin' Rewards membership Valid: On the day

Bubee Drinks. Buy one get one free on all drinks.

Bring: Emirates ID or passport, at any branch

Retail and beauty

The Body Shop UAE. A birthday reward that scales with your loyalty tier: Dh25 at Green, Dh50 at Silver and Dh150 at Gold.

Sephora UAE. A complimentary beauty gift for Beauty Pass members at Silver and Gold tier.

Marks & Spencer UAE. A 20 per cent birthday voucher plus a bakery treat through the M&S Rewards app.

Entertainment

Cinemacity, branches across Dubai. A free cinema ticket.

Requirement: Loyalty membership free to sign up for Valid: Two weeks

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel Barsha Heights. Up to Dh300 in credit for food or drinks.

Valid: Two days either side of your birthday

What to do a week before

If you want to actually claim these, the order of operations matters.

Keep the date in mind and register for Ski Dubai a month in advance (or earlier) and Aquaventure online and print the voucher. Download the PAUL Arabia app at least a week ahead. Wagamama book a table, Starbucks Rewards, Dunkin' Rewards and the Cheesecake Rewards accounts. Check your Sephora Beauty Pass and Body Shop tiers, since both offers scale with status.

Everything else can be done on the day, provided you have original ID rather than a photo of it, which several venues explicitly refuse.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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