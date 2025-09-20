GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Ask Us

Top 5 freebies to enjoy on your birthday in Dubai

Dubai has plenty of freebies to make your birthday extra special

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Pexels
Pexels
Pexels

Dubai: Dubai is full of ways to make your birthday extra special, and the best part? Many of them are completely free. From thrilling water parks to delicious treats, here are the top five birthday freebies you can enjoy in the UAE.

1. Celebrate with a free pass to Aquaventure Waterpark

If you love adrenaline and water fun, Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis, The Palm, is the ultimate birthday treat. With over 105 slides, attractions, and record-breaking experiences, your special day just got more exciting.

To claim your free birthday pass, sign up on the Aquaventure website before your birthday. The pass can be redeemed on your birthday or within six days before or after.

Make sure to bring your printed voucher and proof of birth (Emirates ID or passport) when you visit. Note that scans or photos of ID will not be accepted.

Children can also be registered for a free pass by entering their name and date of birth during the sign-up process.

2. Enjoy a free birthday cake from PAUL

Treat yourself to a sweet delight with a free birthday cake from PAUL Arabia. To get your cake, download the official PAUL Arabia app and register your birthday details at least a week before your special day.

On your birthday or within seven days after, present the app voucher along with your ID at any PAUL Arabia branch to claim your cake. It’s a delicious way to celebrate with friends and family.

3. Get a Sephora Birthday freebie

Beauty lovers will love this one. Sephora UAE rewards its Beauty Pass members with a free birthday gift. To qualify, you need to be a black or gold Beauty Pass member and visit a Sephora store or shop online during your birthday month.

Simply present your account in-store or make a qualifying purchase online while logged in to receive your free gift. A perfect little treat for self-care on your special day.

4. Free entry to Wild Wadi Waterpark

Another waterpark favourite is Wild Wadi, where the birthday rule is simple: it’s your day, you don’t pay. UAE residents can enjoy free entry to the park on their birthday. Just remember to bring your Emirates ID to redeem the offer.

From thrilling rides to relaxing pools, Wild Wadi makes celebrating in the UAE extra memorable.

5. Free main course at Wagamama

If you’re craving Japanese cuisine, Wagamama has a tasty birthday surprise. On your actual birthday, dine in with another person, place a minimum order of AED 100, and show a valid ID with your birth date to receive a free main course. It’s the perfect way to enjoy your favourite noodles or ramen while celebrating your special day.

Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The product is for businesses looking to reward their most valued clients, including financial institutions, private banks and wealth management companies.

UAE travel: New ultra-luxury airport service launched

2m read
Global Village in Dubai is one of the city’s most popular seasonal attractions, combining culture, shopping, dining, and entertainment from around the world in one massive outdoor venue.

Season 30 Global Village VIP Packs go on sale soon

2m read
How to register co-occupants on your Dubai Ejari

How to register co-occupants on your Dubai Ejari

2m read
UAE mosques hold special prayers during lunar eclipse

UAE mosques hold special prayers during lunar eclipse

1m read