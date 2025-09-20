Dubai has plenty of freebies to make your birthday extra special
Dubai: Dubai is full of ways to make your birthday extra special, and the best part? Many of them are completely free. From thrilling water parks to delicious treats, here are the top five birthday freebies you can enjoy in the UAE.
If you love adrenaline and water fun, Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis, The Palm, is the ultimate birthday treat. With over 105 slides, attractions, and record-breaking experiences, your special day just got more exciting.
To claim your free birthday pass, sign up on the Aquaventure website before your birthday. The pass can be redeemed on your birthday or within six days before or after.
Make sure to bring your printed voucher and proof of birth (Emirates ID or passport) when you visit. Note that scans or photos of ID will not be accepted.
Children can also be registered for a free pass by entering their name and date of birth during the sign-up process.
Treat yourself to a sweet delight with a free birthday cake from PAUL Arabia. To get your cake, download the official PAUL Arabia app and register your birthday details at least a week before your special day.
On your birthday or within seven days after, present the app voucher along with your ID at any PAUL Arabia branch to claim your cake. It’s a delicious way to celebrate with friends and family.
Beauty lovers will love this one. Sephora UAE rewards its Beauty Pass members with a free birthday gift. To qualify, you need to be a black or gold Beauty Pass member and visit a Sephora store or shop online during your birthday month.
Simply present your account in-store or make a qualifying purchase online while logged in to receive your free gift. A perfect little treat for self-care on your special day.
Another waterpark favourite is Wild Wadi, where the birthday rule is simple: it’s your day, you don’t pay. UAE residents can enjoy free entry to the park on their birthday. Just remember to bring your Emirates ID to redeem the offer.
From thrilling rides to relaxing pools, Wild Wadi makes celebrating in the UAE extra memorable.
If you’re craving Japanese cuisine, Wagamama has a tasty birthday surprise. On your actual birthday, dine in with another person, place a minimum order of AED 100, and show a valid ID with your birth date to receive a free main course. It’s the perfect way to enjoy your favourite noodles or ramen while celebrating your special day.
