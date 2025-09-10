Hatta is back: Your ultimate guide to the UAE's top adventure spot

Plan your Hatta getaway: Activities, dining, stays and more
Dubai: Hatta reopens next week! With September 23 marking the official end of the season, the outdoor season in the UAE is almost back. Get ready for some fresh air, outdoor adventures, and road trips. Just a 90-minute drive from Dubai's city center, the eco-tourism hotspot is gearing up to welcome visitors for its new season with a wide range of activities, sights, and places to stay.
Hatta is a playground for adventure seekers. The Hatta Mountain Bike Trail Centre provides dedicated trails for all skill levels, winding through farmlands, natural pools, and rocky hills. For those who prefer other kinds of action, Hatta Wadi Hub is a must-visit. Here you can find the region's only outdoor zorbing track, go axe-throwing, test your skills on the climbing wall, or take on the slides at Hatta Drop-In, a unique water jump park. The hub also features an aerial park with ziplines and rope courses, as well as newer additions like a kids' zone, a shooting range, and spear throwing. If you want a more serene experience, you can try sunrise or sunset yoga or take a leisurely kayak ride on the tranquil turquoise waters of the Hatta Dam. For a classic experience, you can even explore the area on horseback with Hatta Horses.
Beyond the activities, Hatta is rich in history and stunning scenery. Start your journey with a scenic drive to the Hatta Dam viewpoint to see the deep blue lake. You can then visit the Hatta Heritage Village, one of the oldest preserved areas in the UAE, to learn about the history of its early inhabitants through restored houses and huts. Nearby, Hatta Hill Park is a popular spot for picnics, offering a tower at its highest point with panoramic views of the area. For a unique experience, stop by the Hatta Honey Bee Discovery Centre to learn about beekeeping. For an impressive photo op, hike the seven-kilometer trail to the iconic Hatta sign, which stands 16 meters tall and lights up at night.
Hatta has a diverse food scene to refuel you after a day of adventure. You can find traditional Arabic dishes at Tanoor Restaurant or authentic Emirati cuisine at Al Hajarian restaurant in Hatta Heritage Village. For more casual bites, food trucks like Damani Bites and Adrina offer burgers, wraps, and pizza. Coffee lovers can grab a brew from Alberi Cafe, a pop-up truck by the lakeside. If you're near Hatta Dam, check out Wadi Hatta Restaurant or Rock Wadi Restaurant for great food with a view.
For those who want to extend their visit, Hatta offers various accommodation options. The JA Hatta Fort Hotel provides a resort experience with views of the Hajar Mountains. For a more unique stay, consider the sustainably-built Terra Cabins, or the private-pool villas at Hatta Dome Park and the vintage campers at Damani Lodges. There are also many private holiday homes available, ranging from modern villas to rustic farmhouses. For a more rugged experience, you can pitch a tent at designated camping spots near the Mountain Bike Trail Centre or the Hatta Camp Site, which is equipped with fire pits and barbecue areas.
Reaching Hatta is straightforward, with a 90-minute drive from Dubai on the E102. You can also use the pay-per-minute car rental platform Udrive or take the bus from either Dubai Mall (H02 line) or Sabkha Bus Station (E16 line).
Once there, the RTA's Hop-On Hop-Off Bus (H04) connects all the major tourist attractions for an affordable AED2 per stop. Remember that Hatta's higher altitude means nights can be chilly, so pack accordingly. If you're hiking or biking, bring the right safety gear and emergency supplies, as mobile phone coverage can be inconsistent.
