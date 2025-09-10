Hatta is back: Your ultimate guide to the UAE's top adventure spot

Hatta is a playground for adventure seekers. The Hatta Mountain Bike Trail Centre provides dedicated trails for all skill levels, winding through farmlands, natural pools, and rocky hills. For those who prefer other kinds of action, Hatta Wadi Hub is a must-visit. Here you can find the region's only outdoor zorbing track, go axe-throwing, test your skills on the climbing wall, or take on the slides at Hatta Drop-In, a unique water jump park. The hub also features an aerial park with ziplines and rope courses, as well as newer additions like a kids' zone, a shooting range, and spear throwing. If you want a more serene experience, you can try sunrise or sunset yoga or take a leisurely kayak ride on the tranquil turquoise waters of the Hatta Dam. For a classic experience, you can even explore the area on horseback with Hatta Horses.