Dubai Municipality launches first sand equestrian track in Hatta

Launch of the track reinforces Hatta’s position as a top tourism and leisure destination
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced the opening of the first sand equestrian track in Hatta, offering horse riders a unique experience set against the backdrop of the region’s rugged mountains.
The first phase of the track stretches 2.54 kilometres in length and three metres in width, designed to provide both amateurs and professionals with a safe and adventurous riding environment.
The project is part of the initiatives of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta and supports the wider plan to transform the area into a leading hub for tourism, leisure and sports.
It also aligns with Dubai’s broader vision to expand tourism, diversify the economy, and equip Hatta with world-class recreational facilities.
Officials said the new track will not only promote equestrian sports but also stimulate investment opportunities across sectors including retail, hospitality and tourism.
By attracting visitors in search of authentic and adventurous experiences, the project is expected to create new opportunities for small and medium enterprises while strengthening Hatta’s local economy.
Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The sand equestrian track in Hatta has been developed to international standards, providing horse riders with a safe and distinctive way to experience the region’s unique mountainous landscape. We are working to establish Hatta as a preferred destination for equestrian enthusiasts while preserving the heritage of horsemanship, which is a core part of Emirati identity.”
The track is built to the highest safety and quality standards and allows riders to explore panoramic desert and mountain views. Visitors can bring their own horses or hire locally to enjoy the trail.
Officials say the facility will enhance quality of life for residents and visitors alike, while further positioning Dubai as one of the world’s top cities to live, work and visit.
