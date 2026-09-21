Abu Dhabi holiday home rules: What guests and operators need to know

Digital listings must show a valid DCT Abu Dhabi licence as the sector expands rapidly
Dubai: Anyone booking a holiday home in Abu Dhabi can now look for a clear sign that the property operates within the emirate’s regulatory framework: a valid licence number displayed on its online listing.
Under amended regulations issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), holiday homes cannot be advertised on websites or other digital platforms without a valid departmental licence. The listing page must carry the licence number.
The requirement gives residents and visitors a direct way to check whether an advertised property has entered Abu Dhabi’s formal holiday home system. It also makes the operator’s regulatory status visible before a guest completes a booking.
For owners and other operators, the change means securing a licence is not only necessary to run the property. It is also a prerequisite for advertising it digitally.
Guests should look for the DCT Abu Dhabi licence number on the property’s listing page, particularly when booking through a website or digital marketplace.
Its presence shows that the home has been licensed under the emirate’s holiday home framework. The requirement applies to the advertisement itself, making the licence information available at the point where guests compare properties and prices.
The updated regulations consolidate rules governing operator eligibility, licensing, day-to-day obligations, inspections and compliance. DCT Abu Dhabi announced the amendments during Arabian Travel Market 2026.
The revised rules expand the categories of people and businesses that may qualify as licensed operators.
They now include:
Individual property owners
Joint owners
Legal entities
Tenants
People authorised by the owner
Each category remains subject to the conditions set by DCT Abu Dhabi. Eligibility does not by itself amount to approval, and prospective operators must still complete the licensing process and meet the applicable requirements.
The inclusion of tenants and owner-authorised individuals widens participation beyond people who hold a property solely in their own name. A tenant cannot assume that a tenancy contract alone permits holiday home activity; the operator must satisfy DCT Abu Dhabi’s conditions and obtain the required licence.
Legal entities can also qualify, allowing companies that meet the rules to operate within the regulated market.
An owner planning to list a home for short stays must first ensure that the property has a valid DCT Abu Dhabi licence. The licence number must then appear on the digital listing.
Owners who appoint another person or entity to operate the unit also need to ensure that the operator falls within an eligible category and meets the department’s conditions.
The changes create a clearer distinction between a property that is merely advertised online and one that is authorised to operate as a holiday home in Abu Dhabi.
“The holiday home sector is an increasingly important part of Abu Dhabi’s evolving tourism landscape, responding to changing traveller preferences while broadening the emirate’s accommodation offering,” said Hamad Mohammed Sudain, Executive Director of Support Services at DCT Abu Dhabi.
“These updated regulations strengthen the sector’s governance framework, enhance transparency and encourage responsible market participation, while safeguarding the high standards of quality and guest experience that define Abu Dhabi as a destination.
“By providing greater clarity for operators and confidence for visitors and investors, we are creating the conditions for sustainable growth, continued investment and innovation across the emirate’s tourism sector.”
The amendments come after a sharp expansion of Abu Dhabi’s holiday home market. The emirate ended 2025 with 4,771 eligible units, up 77% from a year earlier. More than 2,000 properties were added during the year.
Guest volumes grew at the same rate, increasing 77% to slightly more than 335,000. International visitors accounted for most guests, reaching 252,500 after a 68% increase. Domestic guest numbers grew faster, rising 114% to 82,900.
Based on those totals, international travellers represented roughly three-quarters of holiday home guests in 2025, while domestic guests accounted for around one-quarter.
Average daily revenue rose 28% to Dh1,887. The growth in units, guests and revenue shows why digital transparency and a clearer licensing system have become more relevant to both operators and customers.
DCT Abu Dhabi introduced its first holiday home regulations in 2020. It has since updated parts of the framework, including requirements linked to the emirate’s tourism fee and the data submitted through the licensing system.
The department redesigned its holiday homes platform in late 2025. The changes sought to simplify applications, accelerate permit issuance, strengthen inspection functions and give operators clearer tools for managing compliance.
The latest amendments build on that system by bringing eligibility, licensing, operating standards, inspections and enforcement under a more consolidated framework.
For residents booking a local stay, the practical check is straightforward: look for the DCT Abu Dhabi licence number before confirming the property. For anyone seeking to earn income from a home, the key point is equally clear — the operator must qualify, obtain a valid licence and display its number wherever the property is advertised digitally.