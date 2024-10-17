“The next-generation smart kiosk provides RTA’s most-used services such as renewal of vehicle registration and driving licence, payment of (traffic, parking, Salik) fines, etc. The old kiosk was a lot bigger and accepted cash, but this is cashless,” Meera Al Shaikh, digital services director, RTA, told Gulf News after the launch event at Gitex Global.

The next-gen self-service smart kiosks are in addition to 32 smart kiosks launched last year. The initiative comes in line with Dubai’s digital and cashless strategy.

Customers can also print and collect renewed vehicle registration and driver’s licence cards and other certificates like a vehicle, driver, insurance, clearance, etc. in a matter of seconds.

30 seconds

“The best thing about this kiosk is you can renew your vehicle registration or licence, and it prints straightaway in 30 seconds like a vending machine. It will be done in 30 seconds if the insurance has been paid already, and then the journey has been completed here. Even if the registration process has been done online or through the app, customers can use this kiosk to get it printed and collect it,” Al Shaikh said.

The 24X7 smart kiosk also features an AI solution avatar, and offers seasonal parking cards and revenue management services, among others. The newest kiosk will be available at different locations, including the RTA’s happiness centres and main service provider centres.

Pay with Tabby

Tabby, the buy now pay later fintech, has been introduced on the new kiosk, allowing customers to make payments in four installments.