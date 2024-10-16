Explained: Dubai Police offers free ‘Home Security’ service for villa residents in Dubai Follow us

Dubai: Looking for a reliable way to safeguard your Dubai villa while you're travelling out of the country? Did you know that Dubai Police offers a free home security service specifically for villa residents?

“Those who are enrolled for the service can activate it while traveling or temporarily leaving their villa in Dubai,” Aisha Abdullah Al Marri, from Dubai Police told Gulf News during the ongoing Gitex Global 2024.

While this is not a new service, a Dubai Police exhibition kiosk at Gitex shows the various types of security cameras that are used for this service.

How the service works: When you register for the service, you authorise Dubai Police patrols to include your villa in their neighbourhood watch routine. This means extra vigilance from authorities while you're away. This service is available to anyone residing in Dubai, including citizens, residents, and even visitors.

“All you have to do is fill out the online application form on Dubai Police’s official website or mobile app,” the official added.

According to the Dubai Police website, here’s the information you will need while filling the form: Your Emirates ID number, a valid email address, mobile phone number, makani number (property reference number), villa number, travel details (departure and arrival dates), emergency contact information (name and mobile number).

Once you finish filling the form, you submit your request. You'll receive a transaction number via SMS and email for tracking your application status.

Important details to keep in mind.

“This service is only available for villas, not apartments. Ensure all windows and entrances are securely locked before your departure. Avoid leaving valuables readily accessible in wardrobes or safes. Consider depositing them in a safe deposit box at a bank. Don't leave car keys or other vehicle keys in easily accessible locations,” the Dubai Police website adds.

Before travelling, you can use the Dubai Police app to activate the service, Al Marri added.

Travel confidently, knowing your Dubai villa is under a watchful eye with the Dubai Police, with the home security service.