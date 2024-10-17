Another project, Smart Education, represents the first virtual Emirati family, Sand and Soun. It aims to create a safe digital community and promote security awareness in multiple languages about various crimes, including cyber and artificial intelligence offences, through interactive learning technologies.

Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said the Virtual Reality Radar is the first of its kind in UAE and designed to detect cyberbullying on virtual platforms, utilising artificial intelligence to protect young users and deter potential offenders.

He said Smart Education, carried out by the virtual family of Sand and Soun, is the first virtual Emirati family aiming to create a safe digital community and spread security awareness.

The Sand and Soun educational and awareness programme is set to launch during Ramadan in collaboration with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

Major General bin Amer highlighted that these projects showcase the police’s ability to leverage innovation and advanced technology for community security. The initiative further strengthens the Sharjah Police’s role in digitisation and artificial intelligence.