Dubai: Dubai Police has revolutionised emergency response with its innovative 'Drone Box' system. These high-tech drones are strategically placed throughout the emirate and are activated instantly upon receiving reports of accidents or emergencies.

Gulf News took a closer look at one such drone box displayed at the ongoing Gitex Global 2024.

First lieutenant Khalifa Mannaei, engineer at Dubai Police told Gulf News: “When a major accident occurs, a drone is deployed to assess the situation and transmit real-time data back to the police control centre.”

This information allows for a more rapid and effective response, ensuring that emergency services can reach those in need as quickly as possible, he explained.

The Drone Box system is fully autonomous and is equipped with advanced technology, enabling drones to be deployed from various locations across Dubai, he added.