Dubai: An international conference that will discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to improve public services and quality of education will be held in Dubai next year.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, in collaboration with the Emirates Identity and Citizenship Academy, has announced the conference, ‘AI Innovations: Shaping the Future of Public Institutions and Enhancing Education Quality’. It is slated for April 15-17, 2025, and aims to boost research and development in AI while strengthening the UAE’s educational and scientific capabilities.

The announcement was made during Gitex Global 2024, where the Directorate showcased AI innovations empowering public institutions and education. Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, GDRFA director general, said: “We are committed to supporting scientific research and innovations in artificial intelligence, striving to improve services and enhance the quality of education through AI technologies. This conference will serve as a perfect platform for exchanging ideas and experiences among thought leaders, researchers, and students from around the world.”

200 presentations

The conference will bring together leading figures, researchers, and academics in the field of AI and will address several key themes, including the use of AI for strategic transformation in public and educational institutions, AI’s role in the future of learning, AI for sustainable development, and AI-driven innovation in management and operations.

The conference will feature more than 200 presentations and scientific papers from local and international researchers, as well as workshops and interactive sessions aimed at encouraging engagement and idea-sharing among participants.

The conference is targeted at leaders of public institutions, public sector employees, professionals, academics, professors, and university students. Those interested can register through the official conference website, where all details about registration and participation will be provided.