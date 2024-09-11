The children were welcomed with commemorative gifts, in the presence of GDRFA Dubai famous cartoon characters, Salem and Salama.

The initiative, which is part of GDRFA Dubai’s efforts to improve the quality of life in society and encourage children towards academic achievement and contributing to Dubai’s bright future, has covered 3,800 children so far. It also included the distribution of books and posters featuring drawings related to GDRFA Dubai.

The posters included illustrations related to the children’s passport platform, the characters Salem and Salama, GDRFA Dubai logo, Burj Khalifa, and the Happiness Plane drawing.

The children interacted enthusiastically with the officials, welcoming the cartoon characters Salem and Salama with joy, creating an atmosphere of fun and excitement. They expressed their gratitude for the gifts they received.