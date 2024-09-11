Dubai: As part of its community initiatives aimed at enhancing communication with various societal groups, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai visited several schools during the first two weeks of the new academic year 2024-2025.
The schools visited during the first week included Al Shorouq Kindergarten, December 2nd School, Al Saada School, Hessa Bint Al Mur School, and Dubai Center for People of Determination. In the second week, the visits coveredAl Ahliya Charitable School, Carmel School and the Indian School.
The children were welcomed with commemorative gifts, in the presence of GDRFA Dubai famous cartoon characters, Salem and Salama.
The initiative, which is part of GDRFA Dubai’s efforts to improve the quality of life in society and encourage children towards academic achievement and contributing to Dubai’s bright future, has covered 3,800 children so far. It also included the distribution of books and posters featuring drawings related to GDRFA Dubai.
The posters included illustrations related to the children’s passport platform, the characters Salem and Salama, GDRFA Dubai logo, Burj Khalifa, and the Happiness Plane drawing.
The children interacted enthusiastically with the officials, welcoming the cartoon characters Salem and Salama with joy, creating an atmosphere of fun and excitement. They expressed their gratitude for the gifts they received.
Parents confirmed that the visits not only delighted the children but also helped alleviate the stress associated with starting the new academic year.