If the status is adjusted, the fines will be waived upon a request submitted through the smart system to fix the residency status under the sponsorship of the family head, employer or guarantor. The request will be processed through the smart system by the concerned departments.

ICP has urged violators of the UAE’s Foreigners Entry and Residency Law to take advantage of the grace period granted to them to adjust their status before it ends on October 31.

The authority reminded violators that they can benefit from the grace period by submitting a request through the authority’s electronic and smart channels and approved channels, without the need to visit service centres unless specifically notified to do so for biometric verification.