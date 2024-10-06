Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has outlined the procedure to deal with residency law violations in the case of those born in the UAE.
The authority has clarified that if they leave the country during the Amnesty period, a unified number will be created and an exit permit will be issued with exemption from fines by the concerned departments, based on a request submitted through the smart system using the passport or travel document.
If the status is adjusted, the fines will be waived upon a request submitted through the smart system to fix the residency status under the sponsorship of the family head, employer or guarantor. The request will be processed through the smart system by the concerned departments.
ICP has urged violators of the UAE’s Foreigners Entry and Residency Law to take advantage of the grace period granted to them to adjust their status before it ends on October 31.
The authority reminded violators that they can benefit from the grace period by submitting a request through the authority’s electronic and smart channels and approved channels, without the need to visit service centres unless specifically notified to do so for biometric verification.
The grace period offers various incentives to encourage violators to regularise their legal status, including exemption from administrative fines related to residency, visas, overstay, establishment card fines, identity card fines, and fines from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.