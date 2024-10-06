Ahead of the release of the trailer of the film, ‘Singham Again’, filmmaker Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle to share a promo video about the date of the trailer reveal.

He showed how the Singham series had evolved over the years. It featured scenes from ‘Singham’, ‘Singham Returns’, ‘Simmba’, and ‘Sooryavanshi’, as well as fans’ reactions. At the video’s end, fans get a glimpse of Ajay Devgn in his iconic character.

He wrote in the caption, “TRAILER OUT TOMORROW #SinghamAgain”.

In the background, Shetty can be heard talking about the journey, saying “Jab sab dare hue he aapne hi saath nibhaya”, while hinting towards the reaction of the audience during the pandemic.

‘Singham Again’ is a multi-starrer, featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

‘Singham Again’ is the third instalment of the superhit franchise.

‘Singham’ was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. Both projects were seen as box office hits. The movie also features Arjun Kapoor as an antagonist.

Earlier, Rohit Shetty put a full stop to rumours about a delay in the release of his film ‘Singham Again’. He took to his social media platform Instagram to clarify.