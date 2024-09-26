Dubai: Motorists driving across the UAE roads should be extra cautious today. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and red alerts due to fog. Dense fog is expected in some areas of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah till 9am.

The weather bureau has reported fog over Al Salama in Umm Al Quwain, Al Shahamah, Al Rahba in Abu Dhabi, Remah in Al Ain in the early morning today. There are patches of fog over Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Sharjah International Airport, and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport. Drivers are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads due to fog.

According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. The clouds will appear eastward by afternoon, with a decrease in temperatures especially westward. It is going to be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 40 and 45°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 37 to 42°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 to 35°C over the mountains.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times at the speed 10 to 20 reaching 35km/hr.