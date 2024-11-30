Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced revised service hours for the 53rd UAE Eid Al Etihad (National Day) holidays. The updated schedule will apply to various services, including Customer Happiness Centres, paid parking zones, public buses, the Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport, and vehicle technical testing centres operated by service providers.
Residents and visitors are urged to take note of the adjusted timings to plan their travel and activities accordingly during the holiday period.
Public parking
All public parking will be free of charge (except multi-storey parking) from Monday, 2 December 2024, until the end of Tuesday, 3 December 2024.
- Sunday, 1 December 2024: 8:00 AM – 1:00 AM (next day)
- Monday, 2 December 2024: 5:00 AM – 1:00 AM (next day)
- Tuesday, 3 December 2024: 5:00 AM – 12:00 (midnight)
- Sunday, 1 December 2024: 9:00 AM – 1:00 AM (next day)
- Monday, 2 December 2024: 6:00 AM – 1:00 AM (next day)
- Tuesday, 3 December 2024: 6:00 AM – 01:00 AM (next day)
E100 Bus Route from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will be suspended from 29 November to 3 December 2024. Passengers are advised to use E101 Route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi during this period.
E102 Bus Route from Al Jafiliya Bus Station will also be suspended from 29 November to 3 December 2024. Passengers can use the same route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Mussafah Community during this period.
Service Provider Centres (Vehicle Testing) and Customer Happiness Centres:
RTA’s service provider centres and Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed during the National Day holiday on 2 and 3 December 2024. Regular working hours will resume on Wednesday, 4 December 2024, following the usual schedule.
- Marina Mall 1 – Marina Walk (BM1): 10:00 AM – 11:10 PM.
- Marina Promenade – Marina Mall 1 (BM1): 1:50 PM – 9:45 PM.
- Marina Terrace – Marina Walk (BM1): 1:50 PM – 9:50 PM.
- Full Route: 3:55 PM – 9:50 PM.
- Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1): 2:25 PM and 7:25 PM.
- Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2): 1:50 PM and 6:50 PM.
- Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2): 2:55 PM and 7:55 PM.
- Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2): 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM.
- Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2): 1:20 PM and 6:20 PM.
- Tourist Trips from Marina Mall (FR4): 11:30 AM and 4:30 PM.
- Al Ghubaiba – Sharjah Aquarium (FR5): 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM, and 10:00 PM.
- Sharjah Aquarium – Al Ghubaiba (FR5): 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 9:00 PM.
- Tourist Trips at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai - Festival City (TR7): 4:00 PM – 12:30 AM (next day)
- Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4): 10:00 AM – 11:15 PM.
- Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5): 10:00 AM – 11:30 PM.
- Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6): 10:00 AM – Midnight.
- Al Seef – Al Fahidi – Old Dubai Souq (CR7): 3:10 PM – 10:55 PM.
- Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2): 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM.
- Al Jaddaf – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR11): 7:15 AM – 4:00 PM.
- Tourist Trips (TR6): Available at Dubai Water Canal, Sheikh Zayed Marine Transport Station from 4:00 PM to 10:15 PM.
- Waterfront, Marasi, Business Bay, Godolphin (DC2): 10:00 AM – 10:05 PM.
- Waterfront, Marasi, Business Bay, Godolphin, Sheikh Zayed Road (DC2): 3:35 PM – 10:05 PM.
- Al Jaddaf – Dubai Design District (DC3): 4:00 PM – 10:45 PM.
- Tourist Trips from Marina Mall 1 (TR8): 4:00 PM – 10:15 PM.