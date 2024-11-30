Public parking

All public parking will be free of charge (except multi-storey parking) from Monday, 2 December 2024, until the end of Tuesday, 3 December 2024.

Dubai Metro: - Saturday, 30 November 2024: 5:00 AM – 1:00 AM (next day)

- Sunday, 1 December 2024: 8:00 AM – 1:00 AM (next day)

- Monday, 2 December 2024: 5:00 AM – 1:00 AM (next day)

- Tuesday, 3 December 2024: 5:00 AM – 12:00 (midnight)



Dubai Tram: - Saturday, 30 November 2024: 6:00 AM – 1:00 AM (next day)

- Sunday, 1 December 2024: 9:00 AM – 1:00 AM (next day)

- Monday, 2 December 2024: 6:00 AM – 1:00 AM (next day)

- Tuesday, 3 December 2024: 6:00 AM – 01:00 AM (next day)

E100 Bus Route from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will be suspended from 29 November to 3 December 2024. Passengers are advised to use E101 Route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi during this period.

E102 Bus Route from Al Jafiliya Bus Station will also be suspended from 29 November to 3 December 2024. Passengers can use the same route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Mussafah Community during this period.

Service Provider Centres (Vehicle Testing) and Customer Happiness Centres:

RTA’s service provider centres and Customer Happiness Centres will remain closed during the National Day holiday on 2 and 3 December 2024. Regular working hours will resume on Wednesday, 4 December 2024, following the usual schedule.

Water Taxi: - Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3): 4:00 PM – 11:50 PM. On-demand service will be available from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM. Booking is required.

- Marina Mall 1 – Marina Walk (BM1): 10:00 AM – 11:10 PM.

- Marina Promenade – Marina Mall 1 (BM1): 1:50 PM – 9:45 PM.

- Marina Terrace – Marina Walk (BM1): 1:50 PM – 9:50 PM.

- Full Route: 3:55 PM – 9:50 PM.

Dubai Ferry: - Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal (FR1): 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

- Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1): 2:25 PM and 7:25 PM.

- Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2): 1:50 PM and 6:50 PM.

- Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2): 2:55 PM and 7:55 PM.

- Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2): 1:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

- Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2): 1:20 PM and 6:20 PM.

- Tourist Trips from Marina Mall (FR4): 11:30 AM and 4:30 PM.

- Al Ghubaiba – Sharjah Aquarium (FR5): 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM, and 10:00 PM.

- Sharjah Aquarium – Al Ghubaiba (FR5): 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM, and 9:00 PM.

- Tourist Trips at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai - Festival City (TR7): 4:00 PM – 12:30 AM (next day)



Abras: - Old Dubai Souq – Baniyas (CR3): 10:00 AM – 10:50 PM.

- Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4): 10:00 AM – 11:15 PM.

- Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5): 10:00 AM – 11:30 PM.

- Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6): 10:00 AM – Midnight.

- Al Seef – Al Fahidi – Old Dubai Souq (CR7): 3:10 PM – 10:55 PM.

- Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2): 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM.

- Al Jaddaf – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR11): 7:15 AM – 4:00 PM.