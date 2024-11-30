Abu Dhabi: The Nationals Defaulted Debts Settlement Fund (NDDSF) on Saturday announced the exemption of 1,277 UAE citizens from their debts with a total value of Dh401,791,000, in cooperation with 18 banks and financial institutions in the country.

This comes in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to stamp out all obstacles met by Emirati citizens and ensure social welfare and economic wellbeing in society.