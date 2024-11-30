Ras Al Khaimah: As part of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad, Ras Al Khaimah Police announced on Saturday a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines issued in the emirate.

The discount applies to traffic fines issued before December 1, 2024.

Motorists can avail of the discount from December 1 to December 31, 2024. The decision also includes traffic penalty points (also known as black points) and the value of impounded vehicles.

The move however excludes serious violations.

Police said the initiative to reduce the fines by 50 per cent was made in order to give motorists a chance to renew their registration and pay the accumulated fines.